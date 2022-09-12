Tom Brady’s TB12 Offering Performance Coaching at Wynn Las Vegas

Posted on: September 12, 2022, 02:27h.

Last updated on: September 12, 2022, 03:47h.

TB12, the health and wellness company cofounded by legendary quarterback Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero, will offer performance and recovery-oriented sessions at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, seen on the field. His TB12 health company is offering wellness coaching at Wynn Las Vegas. (Image: NFL.com)

The TB12 Body Coach sessions will be available in the Encore Fitness Center, adding to a long list of amenities at Wynn and Encore, which are usually among the most highly-rated casino hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Body Coaches will develop a personalized treatment plan that incorporates the TB12 Method and each of the five pillars. In addition, nutritional snacks and TB12 smoothies and supplements will be available at Encore Juice Bar,” according to a statement.

Other health and wellness amenities at Wynn Las Vegas include spa services and NutriDrip by Clean Market. NutriDrip is where revelers head before party time to prepare their bodies for a night of debauchery. TB12 Body Coach sessions commence at Wynn Las Vegas on September 22.

Brady Long Committed to Fitness

Guerrero is Brady’s long-time trainer, massage therapist, friend, and business partner. His methods aren’t traditional by NFL training standards, and late in Brady’s career with the New England Patriots, Guerrero reportedly butted heads with legendary coach Bill Belichick.

Still, it’s impossible to argue with the results. Last night marked the start of Brady’s 23rd season in a league some jokingly say stands for “not for long.” Regarded by some as the best quarterback to ever play the game, Brady has started more than 360 regular season and playoff games, and won seven Super Bowls. Among others, those facts confirm that Guerrero’s methods, while unusual, are effective.

“TB12 is built on the TB12 Method, a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness. The TB12 Method fully integrates these pillars, designed around muscle recovery and injury prevention to achieve longevity and pain-free living,” according to the statement.

Brady and Wynn have an existing though informal relationship that includes the quarterback’s participation in “The Match” charity golf event held at Wynn’s course in June.

Brady’s Other Gaming Ties

Brady’s retirement — an idea he flirted with earlier this year before saying he’d return for his 23rd season — is one of the most speculated-upon topics in the NFL.

It’s widely believed that this will be his last season playing in the league, and he’s got plenty of business ventures to tend to when he decides to hang up his cleats. In addition to TB12, some companies the future Hall of Famer is involved with have ties to the gaming industry.

For example, he cofounded Autograph — a non-fungible token (NFT) platform connected to DraftKings. DraftKings Marketplace will serve as the exclusive distributor of Autograph’s NFT content. Financial terms of that arrangement weren’t disclosed.

In July 2021, the gaming company revealed plans for DraftKings Marketplace, simultaneously announcing a partnership with Autograph. In addition to the DraftKings relationship, Brady’s company has content agreements with movie studio Lionsgate and NFT deals with Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, and Tony Hawk.