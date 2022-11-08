Buffalo Bills on Edge, Uncertain of Josh Allen’s UCL Injury

Posted on: November 8, 2022, 12:08h.

Last updated on: November 8, 2022, 12:15h.

The Buffalo Bills are closely monitoring the health of quarterback Josh Allen and a possible ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) elbow injury on his throwing arm.

Quarterback Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills drops back for a pass against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey. Allen suffered a potential elbow injury in the fourth quarter. (Image: AP)

The Bills lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, when the Jets prevailed 20-17 as a double-digit home dog. The Bills are still in first place in the AFC East with a 6-2 record, but the Jets and Miami Dolphins are both 6-3.

Despite the loss to the Jets, the Bills are the consensus favorite to win the Super Bowl. DraftKings updated its NFL futures, and the Bills are +290 odds to win Super Bowl LVII. The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) and Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) are both +500 odds to win the Super Bowl.

The legion of fans, known as Bills Mafia, know that their dream of finally winning the Super Bowl will hinge upon Allen’s health. The Bills indicated that Allen will undergo further testing and should have an update on his UCL injury within the next 24 hours.

Allen completed 64.1% of his passes this season for 2,403 yards and 19 touchdowns. He rushed 62 times for 392 yards and four more touchdowns. He’s ranked #4 in the NFL in passing yards and ranked second overall in passing touchdowns. Allen has the third-best QBR rating in the league at 74.4.

Bills Preparing for Worst-Case Scenario

The Jets might have handed the Bills a double whammy at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. They defeated their division rival and might have dashed the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes with a strip sack.

With a little more than one minute remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bills trailed the Jets by three points but had one last chance to tie the score or pull ahead.

Allen dropped back for a pass, and Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff smacked Allen’s right arm, which resulted in a strip sack. The Bills recovered the ball and retained the possession.

On the ensuing play, Allen threw a pass a few yards short of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Video replays showed Allen holding his right arm, and later flexing it.

There’s some slight pain,” Allen told reporters after the game “But, we’ll get through it.”

“There’s a significant amount of torque on his elbow … hopefully it’s just a strain,” said Dr. David Chao, a former team doctor with the Los Angeles Chargers. “The worry is an ulnar collateral ligament strain with a funny bone nerve issue. This is probably bigger than the loss.”

“We all know Josh and how competitive he is, and he loves to compete, loves to be out there with his teammates,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “So, you know, I would never count him out.”

Video of the play where Josh Allen suffered his elbow injury. Happened on Buffalo’s final drive on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/RrPT2iVYfD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2022

Backup QB Case Keenum Ready

Case Keenum is the backup quarterback for the Bills if Allen misses any time with the UCL injury. Keenum played for seven different teams during his 10-season career.

Although he’s been a backup quarterback the last few seasons, Keenum has a 29-35 record as a starter. He went 11-3 as a starter with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and secured them a spot in the NFC Championship.

The Bills host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) on Sunday. Even with the unknown status of Allen, the Bills are -6 favorites.

The Bills already had their bye in Week 7. They play back-to-back home games before visiting the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.