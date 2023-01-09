Super Bowl LVII Odds Update: Kansas City Chiefs Favorites at Postseason Start

The NFL regular season ended with the conclusion of Week 18, and the postseason begins this upcoming Saturday with Wild Card Weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs enter the postseason as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl LVII at +350 odds, ahead of the Buffalo Bills (+400), San Francisco 49ers (+550), and Philadelphia Eagles (+550).

Last year’s runner-up, the Cincinnati Bengals, are +850 odds to win Super Bowl LVII the year after they made a trip to Super Bowl LVI and lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Kansas City Chiefs +350 Buffalo Bills +400 San Francisco 49ers +550 Philadelphia Eagles +550 Cincinnati Bengals +850 Dallas Cowboys +1200 Los Angeles Chargers +2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800 Baltimore Ravens +3500 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Jacksonville Jaguars +4000 New York Giants +5500 Miami Dolphins +6000 Seattle Seahawks +7000

The Chiefs secured the #1 seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record. That’s despite numerous controversies surrounding the seeding in wake of last Monday night’s cancellation of the Bills/Bengals game in Week 17.

The Eagles locked up the #1 seed in the NFC and finished the regular season with the best record in their conference at 14-3.

Chiefs (14-3) +350

The Chiefs began the season at +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, making them the third-highest team on DraftKings’ NFL futures board. They were near the top of the board all season and were cofavorites at the conclusion of Week 11 (+450), and outright favorites at the end of Week 12 (+400).

The Chiefs are the consensus Super Bowl favorite at +350 odds after posting the best record in the AFC with 14 wins. By securing the #1 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs were rewarded a bye in the opening round of the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to claim their second championship in the last four seasons. They last won a title during the 2019 season with a victory in Super Bowl LIV. They were the runner-up in 2020 when they lost Super Bowl LV against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs were upset in last year’s AFC Championship by the Bengals.

Bills (13-3) +400

The Bills were a popular pick to win the Super Bowl in the preseason, and were the outright favorite at +550 odds. After losing four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s, the Bills have been waiting over two decades to return to the Big Game and claim their first championship. The Bills seemed like a team of destiny this season until quarterback Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury in Week 9. After losing two consecutive games with a banged-up Allen, the Bills won seven games in a row to end the regular season.

The Bills earned the #2 seed in the AFC with a 13-3 record. The Bills could have a Hollywood ending to their tumultuous season by winning the Super Bowl in honor of their fallen teammate, safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Week 17, and was rushed to the hospital. The game was canceled as the Bills and the city of Buffalo rallied around Hamlin.

The Bills were already on a mission this season to win their first Super Bowl. But now they have extra incentive and inspiration to win the championship for Hamlin.

The Bills are the second-highest team on the futures board at +400 odds. They were the betting favorite or cofavorite to win the Super Bowl in every week this season, with the exception of Week 12, when they slipped to +450 odds after losing consecutive games.

49ers (13-4) +550

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL after ending the regular season with a 10-game winning streak. They struggled at the beginning of the season with a 3-4 record. Along the way, they lost their starting quarterback (Trey Lance) and backup quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo), and completed the season with a rookie quarterback and the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft (Brock Purdy).

With a 13-4 record, the 49ers secured the #2 seed in the NFC. There’s speculation that Garoppolo could return for the postseason after he sustained a foot injury in Week 13. However, even though Purdy is a rookie, he finished the season with a 5-0 record as a starter.

The 49ers began the season at +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl and sunk as low as +2500 odds after their slow start. You can back the 49ers at +550 odds to win their first championship since the 1994 season with a victory in Super Bowl XXIX.

Eagles (14-3) +550

The Eagles are the Rodney Dangerfield of the NFL this season and can’t get any respect. The Eagles were the last team to remain undefeated after an impressive 8-0 start. However, they lost two games late in the season after quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and locked up the #1 seed in the NFC. Even though they’re the top seed in their conference, oddsmakers and bettors don’t think they’re a top-shelf squad.

The Eagles were +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl in the preseason. After winning their first seven games this season, oddsmakers finally gave them a modicum of respect and updated their championship odds at +500. The Eagles were never an outright favorite to win the Super Bowl during the regular season. They came close at the end of Week 14 at +425 odds, but that was before Hurts’ injury.

At the start of the postseason, you can back the Eagles at +550 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, which are the same odds as the 49ers.

Bengals (12-4) +850

As the defending AFC champions, the Bengals faced a tougher schedule this season. The Bengals suffered the proverbial Super Bowl hangover when they stumbled out of the gate with an 0-2 start. Some bettors believed the Bengals were a “fluke” last postseason, and just a lucky team that got hot at the right time. That’s why they began this season at a modest +2200 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

Even though they withstood a mid-season injury to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals ended the season with an eight-game winning streak. With a 12-4 record, the Bengals secured the #3 seed in the AFC and look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Bengals are only +850 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, which makes them an ideal value bet.

If the Bengals want to win back-to-back AFC championships and return to the Super Bowl, they’ll probably have to defeat the #2 Bills and #1 Chiefs. The Bengals square off against the #6 Baltimore Ravens in the opening round of the playoffs when the two AFC North divisional rivals will slug it out during Wild Card Weekend. If the Bengals advance to the Divisional Round, they could meet the #2 Bills.