Super Bowl LVII Opens as a Pick’em, Early Money on Philadelphia Eagles

Posted on: January 30, 2023, 09:49h.

Last updated on: January 30, 2023, 01:40h.

The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) meet in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of #1 seeds, and oddsmakers at Caesars in Las Vegas set the opening line as a pick’em. The point spread in the Super Bowl quickly moved two points in favor of the Eagles to -2.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushes for a first down against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Image: Getty)

The top-seeded Eagles blew out the banged-up #2 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to win the NFC Championship by a final score of 31-7. In a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship, the top-seeded Chiefs edged out the #3 Cincinnati Bengals and avenged last postseason’s overtime loss with a 23-20 victory.

On Monday morning, the point spread on the Super Bowl settled at -2 at most major sportsbooks in Las Vegas and offshore, with a few exceptions.

The South Point Casino and Circa Casino in Las Vegas recently updated the Eagles as a -2.5 favorite in the Super Bowl.

The points total hasn’t moved since it opened at a consensus 50 over/under. You can find 49.5 o/u at some sportsbooks in Las Vegas, including at the South Point and Caesars.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas posted a “look ahead line” for the Super Bowl last week with potential matchups among the final four teams. The SuperBook projected the Chiefs as a -1.5 favorite over the Eagles. Moments after the Chiefs defeated the Bengals to win the AFC Championship, the SuperBook posted the opening line in Super Bowl LVII as a pick’em.

Bookies Anticipate Tight Super Bowl

Oddsmakers opened Super Bowl LVII as a pick’em because both teams are evenly matched on paper. The Eagles and Chiefs each won 14 games in the regular season. They were the #1 seed in their respective conferences, and earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained an ankle injury in the AFC divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although Mahomes missed the entire second quarter, he played the entire second half.

Mahomes was slowed down by a high ankle sprain in the AFC championship against the Bengals, but still led the Chiefs to victory, and secured their third trip to the Super Bowl in the last four seasons.

With a healthy Mahomes, the Chiefs probably would have opened as a slight favorite over the Eagles in the Super Bowl. A hobbled Mahomes has nearly two weeks to recuperate.

Since Super Bowl LVII, four games had a closing line and point spread of -1.5 or lower.

In Super Bowl VII, the Miami Dolphins were -1.5 favorites and covered the point spread in a 14-7 win against Washington. In Super Bowl XVI, the Cincinnati Bengals were -1 favorites against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers won as a +1 underdog with a 26-21 victory.

In Super Bowl XLIX, the New England Patriots closed as a -1 favorite against the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots covered with a 28-24 victory and denied the Seahawks back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

The closing line in Super Bowl LIV had the Chiefs as -1.5 favorites against the 49ers. The Chiefs easily covered the point spread with a 31-20 victory, and Mahomes won his first and only Super Bowl.

Betting Super Bowl LVII at Fan Duel or DraftKings

Fan Duel and DraftKings are two of the most popular online sports betting apps in America, each operating in more than 20 states. Sports betting is legal in Pennsylvania and Kansas, which are the home states of the Super Bowl LVII finalists.

Fan Duel and DraftKings currently have different point spreads for their Super Bowl betting line, so you can shop for the best line depending on which team you’d like to bet.

At Fan Duel, the Eagles are the Super Bowl favorite with a -1.5 point spread. The Eagles are -126 on the moneyline to win straight up as the favorite, whereas the Chiefs are +108 on the moneyline as the underdog. The points total is 49.5 o/u at Fan Duel.

At DraftKings, the Eagles are -2 with the point spread. Moneyline bettors can back the Eagles at -130 as the favorite, and the Chiefs at +110 as the underdog. The point total is 50 o/u at DraftKings.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.