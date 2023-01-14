Super Bowl Prop Bets: Name the Finalists Before the Postseason Begins

DraftKings posted a prop bet where you can predict the two teams in Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs versus the Philadelphia Eagles are the most popular selection to meet as Super Bowl LVII finalists at +650 odds.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, FL. (Image: AP)

The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as finalists in Super Bowl LVII are the second-most popular selection at +700 odds. The Chiefs and 49ers would be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which is the only championship that head coach Andy Reid won with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

SUPER BOWL FINALISTS ODDS Chiefs/Eagles +650 Chiefs/49ers +700 Bills/Eagles +750 Bills/49ers +800 Bengals/Eagles +1400 Chiefs/Cowboys +1500 Bengals/49ers +1600 Bills/Cowboys +1700 Chiefs/Bucs +2800 Bengals/Cowboys +3000

The Buffalo Bills were the runner up in the Super Bowl in four consecutive years in the early 1990s. The Bills have not returned to the big game since, but they’re a popular pick to win the Super Bowl this season. The Bills are also a popular pick in the Super Bowl finalists prop bet to meet either the Eagles at +750 odds, or the 49ers at +800 odds.

Chiefs/Eagles +650

If you’re a chalk bettor and love to back #1 seeds in the NFL postseason, then here’s your chance to predict a safe choice in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs secured the #1 seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record, and the Eagles locked up the #1 seed in the NFC with a 14-3 record. The Chiefs are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl at +350 odds, according to DraftKings. Plus, you’ll get to watch a quarterback battle between Mahomes and Jalen Hurts from the Eagles.

Chiefs/49ers +700

The 49ers would love another crack at the Chiefs after a 31-20 loss in Super bowl LIV. If the two meet this year, it would be one very unusual quarterback duel. Mahomes has the inside track to win the NFL MVP this season, whereas the 49ers could start a third-string, rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy is not just any third-stringer. He was the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, which earns the nickname Mr. Irrelevant. In the history of the NFL, there’s never been a Super Bowl matchup between the MVP and Mr. Irrelevant.

Bills/Eagles +750

The Bills, under head coach Marv Levy, lost four-straight Super Bowls in the 1990s against NFC East teams including the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and the Dallas Cowboys twice. It would be fitting if the Bills finally win their first-ever Super Bowl against a team from the NFC East. The Eagles and the Bills as Super Bowl LVII finalists are a popular selection at DraftKings at +750 odds.

Bills/49ers +800

The 49ers seek a sixth Super Bowl victory for their franchise, while the Bills are still desperate to win their first one. A Bills and 49ers matchup in the Super Bowl would feature both #2 seeds in each conference. The Bills were a feel-good story before Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday Night Football, but the Bills are the sentimental team to root for this postseason. A Bills and 49ers showdown in the Super Bowl pays out +800 odds.

Bengals/Eagles +1400

If you like a premier quarterback joust in the Super Bowl, then the Bengals and Eagles could be a fun matchup at +1400 odds. Joe Burrow led the Bengals to last year’s Super Bowl, and he’s itching to return for a second shot at a championship. Hurts has yet to win a playoff game as the starting quarterback of the Eagles, so there’s a lot of lofty expectations on him this postseason especially after they secured the #1 seed in the NFC. Hurts has a sore shoulder, but should benefit from a week off after the Eagles secured a first-round bye.

Chiefs/Cowboys +1500

The Cowboys are also stuck on five Super Bowl wins. Team owner Jerry Jones won three championships as the owner of the Cowboys, but has not hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since the 1995 season. Dak Prescott versus Mahomes would be another fun quarterback battle to watch if the Chiefs and Cowboys can both lock up trips to Super Bowl LVII.

Bengals/49ers +1600

The 49ers and the Bengals met in the Super Bowl twice in the 1980s, and the 49ers prevailed both times. The Bengals had two excellent teams in 1981 and 1989, but could not get the job done against legendary head coach Bill Walsh and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana. Burrow and the Bengals are eager for a third crack at the 49ers, and finally deliver their fans a first Super Bowl victory.

Bills/Cowboys +1700

The Bills have been waiting nearly 30 years to enact revenge of the Cowboys. The Cowboys defeated the Bills twice in the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons in 1992 and 1993. The Bills have yet to return to the Super Bowl since their last defeat at the hands of the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII. They could finally get over the hump and exorcise a few demons by defeating the Cowboys in Super Bowl LVII.

Chiefs/Bucs +2800

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in the first season after he left New England. The Bucs defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV and denied them back-to-back championships. You never know if Brady will hang it up after this season and finally retire, but it would be fitting if he could end his career with an eighth championship. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Bucs. On the flip side, Mahomes and the Chiefs would cherish a revenge win against the Bucs after a humiliating 31-9 defeat in Super Bowl LVII.

Bengals/Cowboys +3000

If you’re a fan of the SEC quarterbacks, then Burrow and Prescott could provide an all-SEC Super Bowl if the Bengals and Cowboys square off in Super Bowl LVII. Burrow won a national title with LSU, and Prescott had a stellar career with Mississippi State.

Chargers/49ers +3000

If you’re looking for an all-California Super Bowl, then fire away at the Chargers vs. 49ers prop bet at +3000 odds. California residents are aware that there’s a feisty regional competition between Southern California and Northern California, including a rambunctious rivalry between L.A. vs. San Francisco. SoCal got the best of NoCal in the NFC Championship last year when the L.A. Rams defeated the 49ers and eventually went on to win the Super Bowl.

Jaguars/Eagles +5000

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the long shots to win the AFC Championship, but we thought it would be fun to mention them in this particular Super Bowl finalists prop bet. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is the ex-coach of the Eagles. Pederson led the 2017 Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots. Pederson could enact revenge on the Eagles organization that fired him only a couple seasons after he helped them win a championship. The Jaguars and Eagles as Super Bowl LVII finalists are a long shot at +5000 odds.