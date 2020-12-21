Stormy Daniels Wants You to Help Her Demolish Trump Plaza, President’s Former Atlantic City Casino

Stormy Daniels is asking her fans and social media followers to donate to a GoFundMe campaign that’s seeking to have her hit the implosion button on Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. The former casino resort is scheduled for demolition in February.

Stormy Daniels wants to do the honors of hitting the demolition button on Trump Plaza, a closed Atlantic City casino once owned by President Donald Trump. (Image: Getty)

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is holding an auction for the privileges of hitting the implosion button. Funds raised will be directed to the local Boys & Girls Club.

Daniels is a former pornographic actress who became engulfed in a highly publicized scandal just weeks before the 2016 election regarding a $130,000 hush payment she received to stop discussing her alleged affair with then-candidate Donald Trump. The 41-year-old believes she’s the perfect person to initiate the falling of Trump Plaza.

Dreams can come true! This will piss off Tiny so f***ing much!” Daniels tweeted. “I really want to do it. And we all know I’m good at pressing buttons. LOL.”

President Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, which she claims occurred in 2006. Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen admitted in February of 2017 that he paid Daniels the $130,000 out of his own pocket.

Cohen was disbarred and sentenced to three years in federal prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud. He also admitted to lying to a Senate committee.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and operated on the Atlantic City Boardwalk until September of 2014. Billionaire Carl Icahn now owns the property, and is paying for the property’s demolition.

Midler Considers Donating

Daniels isn’t the only celebrity who’s monitoring the Trump Plaza demolition. Bette Midler, an outspoken Trump critic, would also enjoy bringing down the former Trump casino.

“Atlantic City is auctioning off the chance to push the button that blows up the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino. Welp, there goes my daughter’s inheritance. Sorry, honey, mommy’s got an itchy demo finger!” Midler tweeted last week.

After learning about the GoFundMe effort in support of Daniels, Midler issued her backing for the porn star to hit the button.

Let me clarify….someone has set up a #GoFundMe in #StormyDaniels name, so that SHE can blow up the #TrumpCasinoAndHotel in Atlantic City. I'll drink to that! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 18, 2020

Underwhelming Auction

Small says he hopes the Trump Plaza auction will raise $1 million for the Boys & Girls of Atlantic City charity. Though the auction runs another 28 days, the current price is far short of Small’s lofty ambitions.

Bodnar’s Auction Sales out of New Brunswick, New Jersey, is handling the Trump Plaza auction. The present high bid is $53,500.

The odds of Daniels winning the right to push the button to implode the casino resort developed are also very long. The GoFundMe campaign titled, “Auction for Stormy to destroy Trump Plaza,” has raised a measly $1,745 — $51,755 short of the existing bid.

Whoever ends up winning won’t need to travel to Atlantic City. Bodnar’s says the tapping of the implosion button will be done remotely. The auction house maintains that it’s “a once in a lifetime opportunity.”