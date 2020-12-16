Oddsmakers Offer Lines on Donald Trump’s Post-Presidency Life, Where He’ll Live, What He’ll Do

Posted on: December 16, 2020, 10:22h.

Last updated on: December 16, 2020, 02:43h.

Donald Trump is set to exit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan. 20, 2021. That’s prompted online oddsmakers to offer lines on what the future holds for the 45th president of the United States.

Where will Donald Trump go post-election? Political bettors think they know. (Image: Getty)

Trump certainly isn’t departing the White House graciously. The president has contested the Nov. 3 election results for more than a month. But with the Electoral College confirming the outcome 306-232 in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor, Trump is forced to pack his bags.

The 74-year-old billionaire is unlikely to ride off into the sunset and stay out of the public eye, as his presidential predecessors George W. Bush and Barack Obama largely did after leaving Washington.

What’s in Trump’s Cards?

Trump isn’t exactly a popular man in Manhattan, the city that helped make him filthy rich. That’s perhaps why oddsmakers believe the president will call Palm Beach, Fla., his permanent residence post-presidency.

Home to his Mar-a-Lago estate — dubbed Trump’s Winter White House — Palm Beach is the betting favorite at -450 (implied odds 82 percent). Palm Beach is also where the private Trump International Golf Club is located. The club offers 27 holes of championship golf, the president’s favorite sport and hobby.

New York City is next at +500, and DC third at +750.

Oddsmakers like Trump’s chances of accepting a news network deal to be a contributor or host (Yes -220, No +165). As for launching his very own news media outlet, those odds are more mixed (Yes +185, No -250).

Perhaps the Republican Party’s worst nightmare, “Will Donald Trump create his own political party?” has those odds long at +600 (implied odds 14.3 percent).

Trump fans will be happy to read that the odds are strong he’ll write and publish a memoir in 2021 (Yes -220, No +165). Trump supporters will also cheer that he’s the favorite to be the 2020 GOP presidential candidate at +400. He’s tied with VP Mike Pence on those odds.

Biden Inauguration

The president-elect’s inauguration will be different than the typical presidential swearing-in ceremony because of COVID-19.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said yesterday that the ceremony will be significantly scaled-back and its footprint “extremely limited.”

The most major potential difference, however, is if Trump decides not to attend. Asked recently whether he would be on hand to watch Biden take the oath, the president answered, “I don’t want to talk about that. I got more votes than any president in the history of our country. Far more than Obama. And they say we lost an election. We didn’t lose.”

Books have offered odds on Trump not attending, and heavy action on the president skipping the event pushed the line to -850 — a nearly 90 percent chance he would not be present.