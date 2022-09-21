Station Casinos Wins Regulatory Round in North Las Vegas Casino Effort

Station Casinos recently took another step in its effort to construct a new integrated resort in North Las Vegas.

City hall in North Las Vegas. Station Casinos recently took a regulatory step in its casino plans there. (Image: FOX 5 Vegas)

The North Las Vegas Planning Commission signed off on the gaming company’s plan to bring a new casino-hotel to the city. That’s despite opposition from some locals decrying the operator’s recently announced closures of several venues across the Las Vegas Valley.

The next step for the Station project is a reading before the North Las Vegas City Council on October 5, followed by a vote on October 19.

Plans call for a 600-room hotel, gaming space of nearly 76,000 square feet, a movie theater, a slew of restaurants, and other amenities.

Station Casinos Facing Pushback in North Las Vegas

In July, Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts, announced it will permanently close Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, and Texas Station – the latter two of which are located in North Las Vegas.

The operator’s decision to permanently shutter the three Station casinos wasn’t surprising, given that the venues had been closed for more than two years. But some North Las Vegas locals worry about what will come of the properties when Red Rock sells the land.

Democratic North Las Vegas mayoral candidate Pat Spearman is pushing the gaming company to donate the land so that the city can build education and training facilities for women veterans.

Red Rock hasn’t commented on whether or not it’s considering donating the property. But it’s clear that the combined 107.5 acres on which the three aforementioned casinos sit won’t be home to gaming venues in the future. When Red Rock sells land, it never sells to competitors, and usually removes gaming entitlements.

Earlier this month, the company shuttered Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, which is located at the intersection of I-15 and Tropicana, and said it will redevelop that venue. Red Rock said staffers from that casino will be offered roles at the operator’s other Las Vegas-area venues.

North Las Vegas Part of Station’s Broader Expansion Plans

On the surface, it may appear ominous that Red Rock is shuttering four casinos in the Las Vegas area. But the opposite is actually true.

In North Las Vegas, it’s likely the venue under consideration by the city council will be swankier than Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station, and potentially be a superior creator of jobs and tax revenue.

As noted above, Wild Wild West isn’t going away. An updated establishment will eventually take its place. Additionally, the Station Casinos’ parent is bringing a Wildfire casino to downtown Las Vegas, and is in the midst of a major project known as Durango in the underserved southwest portion of the city.

In addition to its namesake venue in Summerlin and Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Red Rock operates multiple gaming properties under the Station brand throughout the Las Vegas area. The company also runs 10 Wildfire casinos, including seven in Henderson, according to its website.