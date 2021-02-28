Station Casinos Seeking Paid Interns For Real-World Gaming, Hospitality Experience

Posted on: February 27, 2021, 07:23h.

Last updated on: February 28, 2021, 02:49h.

Station Casinos is looking for college students this summer who want practical experience on how to run a resort casino.

Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III, left, and Red Rock Resorts Director Lorenzo Fertitta shown at the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV during 2019. The company is seeking college interns. (Image: Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Each intern will get paid $7,200 for the 12-week program. The interns will also get free housing and free meals in one of the company properties. These include: Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Sunset Station, and Palace Station. .

The interns will get practical experience, such as working on the gaming floor, developing and making a presentation to an executive committee, and attending many meetings.

They also will take part in a weekly “Think Tank” project. Interns will meet with Station Casinos employees to pitch innovative and strategic plans.

They will also work hands-on with a selected resort-casino department. These include casino operations, finance, food services, hotel operations, human resources, marketing, and public relations.

Intern Qualifications Described

Interns must be 21 and older and must be in college. The internship program is open to Nevada and national applicants.

Students should have demonstrated interest and aptitude in the hospitality industry. Other requirements include: having taken college-level courses in business, communications, finance, food and beverage, hospitality, marketing, or related concentrations.

The company is also looking for applicants who have an ability to communicate effectively with guests, employees, and management in written and verbal formats. They should be able to speak, read, and write English fluently.

Some other desired qualifications are students who are flexible, versatile, can multitask, and are fast learners. They also should be capable of adapting to a fluid environment.

The job also requires applicants who are well-organized, detail oriented, and have the ability to handle tasks under minimal to moderate supervision. Proficiency in PC computer skills and application software are also suggested. That includes Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Internet Explorer.

Applicants should be well-groomed and have a professional manner. They should also be able to adhere to departmental and company policies and procedures, including a dress code.

To apply for the job, click here.

Recent Layoffs, Furloughs in Las Vegas Tourism

But the post-internship job picture is uncertain unless a predicted rebound comes soon to the casino and hotel sectors in Las Vegas.

Last month, Penn National Gaming laid off workers, with word that 159 employees were being let go at Henderson, Nevada’s M Resort Spa Casino.

Most prominent layoffs were at MGM Resorts International during 2020. In August, MGM formally terminated approximately 18,000 workers in response to COVID-19.

Another property, The Tropicana, located on the Las Vegas Strip, laid off 702 employees in October. As of January, it planned to lay off 132 more workers starting at the end of December 2020 and into this year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.