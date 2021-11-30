Sports Data Provider Betegy Partners with Tipico in German, Austrian Markets

Posted on: November 30, 2021, 09:05h.

Last updated on: November 30, 2021, 10:36h.

As Germany continues to figure out its iGaming market, the uncertainty hasn’t deterred some companies. Betegy, a sports data and content provider, has announced that it is partnering with Tipico to enter the market.

Tipico betting kiosks, such as these in Germany and Austria, will soon feature Betegy player engagement solutions. (Image: Pan Oston)

Although Tipico recently lost a chance at purchasing William Hill’s non-US assets, the company still operates over 1,200 betting locations in Germany and Austria.

And that geographical footprint is something Betegy is looking to take advantage of. Betegy plans to continue to grow its European footprint in Germany, and expand into Austria in the near future.

Moving forward, the company will use Betegy’s in-house platform to create enhanced digital content. The content will be made available through all of the company’s self-service betting terminals in Germany and Austria, as well as through other consumer contact points in the two countries.

Betegy Extends European Reach

Betegy won the Innovation in Sports betting Software award at the eGaming Review (EGR) Awards in July. Since then, it has been busy signing a number of new commercial agreements.

Most recently, it added Coingaming.io, ESTV, FTN Network, Parimatch, and PokerGO. The partnership with Russia-based Parimatch, signed last February, gave it access to the UEFA 2020 European Championship this past summer. The company is also linked to ESPN, Yahoo Sports, SportsBet and others, some of which date back several years.

“Betegy’s impressive products have allowed us to increase the speed and scope of our retail marketing efforts,” Tipico Head of Acquisition Marketing Kajetan Strini-Brown stated about the new partnership. “Having this throughout every retail betting point in Germany and Austria is an amazing improvement in our retail customer experience, and we’re excited to see the results.”

German iGaming Continues to Draw Attention

Germany is still in the process of fine-tuning its new iGaming market. It established new rules through the Fourth Interstate Gambling Treaty (GlüNeuRStV) earlier this year, but that is still a work in progress. Despite a certain lack of focus, things are beginning to shape up.

The uncertainty has caused some gaming operators to reconsider a presence in the country but hasn’t stopped everyone.

Novomatic, despite some past issues in the region, entered the country earlier this month through its Greentube division. Gaming Innovation Group also joined this month, partnering with an unidentified “successfully established operator.”