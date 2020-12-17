Station Casinos Opens Employee Health Clinics at Two Nevada Properties

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Station Casinos’ Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa workers and executives cut the ribbon at the Las Vegas property this week for a free healthcare clinic for workers and their families.

Lorenzo Fertitta, left, and Frank Fertitta III pictured at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The two brothers co-own Station Casinos, which has launched employee health clinics at two of its properties. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The casino operator also launched a similar primary healthcare clinic at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson.

Beyond free medical visits, eligible workers and relatives can get medical tests and prescribed generic drugs at the clinics, according to a company statement sent to Casino.org. Eventually, the clinics may provide dental and vision care.

Currently, Station Casinos provides free healthcare to eligible employees enrolled in its health maintenance organization (HMO). It covers its workers, spouses, and select family members.

To qualify for the free health service, Station Casinos workers must earn less than $41,600 in annual salary, or $20 per hour.

Finch said he wants to see similar clinics at other Station Casinos properties. Another clinic is planned for the company’s Texas Station property. That casino currently remains closed by the pandemic.

Culinary Union Avoids Comment on Clinics

The 60,000-member Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, has been in a continuing battle with Station Casinos over company recognition of the union. One of the union’s selling points to potential members is its comprehensive healthcare program.

Casino.org reached out to a Culinary Union spokesperson to see if the union had commented on the Station Casinos’ healthcare announcement. No comment was provided by the time of publication.

As of February, some 130,000 Culinary Union workers and their family members got their health insurance through the union’s Culinary Health Fund.

Clinics Operated by Cost-Conscious Company

Station Casinos’ two new clinics will be operated by Activate Healthcare headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind. Under a company reorganization, Activate recently became part of Everside Health, according to a company announcement released earlier this month.

The new entity operates 350 health clinics in 32 states for companies and unions. The latest reorganization took place just a year after Activate became part of Denver, Colorado-based Paladina Health.

In 2019, the combined company provided preventive and primary healthcare. The company that year stressed it focused on “value-based” care and providing “medical cost savings” to companies or unions which provide healthcare to employees or members, Paladina Health said in a statement.