State Farm Insurance Reportedly Planning 100th Anniversary Bash in Las Vegas

State Farm will celebrate its 100th anniversary next June, and if rumors turn out to be true, the insurance giant is set to become a good neighbor to Las Vegas by way of bringing an influx of business to the casino town.

A State Farm worker inspects property damage in a file photograph. The company is rumored to be considering Las Vegas for its 100th anniversary celebration. (Image: State Farm)

State Farm was founded on June 7, 1922, by a retired farmer. The company initially specialized in insurance policies for farmers. Over the past 100 years, the group has expanded greatly into an array of insurance and banking services.

State Farm is reportedly planning a massive party for next June to celebrate its rich history. And Scott Roeben of Vital Vegas, a leading insider on all things Las Vegas, says the Strip will serve as the playground for the company’s centenary.

Yuge company is rumored to have reserved 20,000 rooms in Vegas with a superstar performance at Allegiant the week of June 6 for its 100th birthday celebration. — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) October 26, 2021

Roeben is reporting that a large corporation has booked some 20,000 hotel rooms on the Strip for the week of June 6, 2022.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders, will supposedly host a special concert for the State Farm crowd with a major musician headlining the festivities. Canadian rapper Drake appeared in State Farm’s 2021 Super Bowl commercial, but no confirmation on his involvement has been revealed.

$20M Shindig

While some celebrate their work anniversaries with a slice of cake or less, Roeben is relaying gossip around Las Vegas that State Farm has set aside $20 million for its 100th anniversary. State Farm, the largest property and casualty insurance provider in the United States, says it will indeed ring in its 100th year in grand style, but details have not yet been confirmed.

For the past 99 years, we’ve made it our mission to restore lives, help rebuild neighborhoods, invest in communities, and support education and safety initiatives where we live and work. It’s what being a good neighbor is all about,” the company said in a statement.

State Farm added that “information related to our milestone celebration” will be divulged at a later time.

State Farm today provides an array of property and life insurance, as well as financial services. The organization counts approximately 55,000 employees, plus 19,200 independent agents. The company says it has 85 million active policies and accounts, and in 2020, processed an average of 22,000 fire and auto claims per day.

Southern Nevada Presence

State Farm has an extensive network of agents working in the Las Vegas Valley. An online search turned up 91 State Farm agents with Las Vegas addresses.

Holding its 100th anniversary get together in Las Vegas makes sense on several reasons. The Strip is perhaps the most capable city in the world for hosting such a large-scale party, as it has more than 145,000 hotel rooms and a major international airport nearby.

Las Vegas also makes sense to ring in the 100-year mark because Southern Nevada will be a prime business market for State Farm’s next 100 years. That’s because Las Vegas and nearby Henderson are two of the fastest-growing large cities in the country.

Las Vegas’ population is forecasted to grow by 42 percent by 2060. While the area is currently home to 2.38 million people, UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research expects more than one million people to move to Southern Nevada and call the region home over the next four decades.