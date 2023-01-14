State College Casino Hearing Set, Cordish to Make Case Against Bally’s Project
Posted on: January 14, 2023, 11:15h.
Last updated on: January 14, 2023, 06:58h.
The State College casino project that many locals oppose — and the College Township Council has expressed remorse for allowing to proceed — will be discussed in Harrisburg on Jan. 25 before the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).
State College is being targeted for a Category 4 satellite casino. Authorized through the state’s 2017 gaming expansion package, the venues — also known as “mini-casinos” — are to be tethered to a larger full-scale Category 1 (racetrack) or Category 2 (standalone) casino.
The Gaming Control Board held several auction rounds for the state’s current casinos to bid on Category 4 licenses. The auctions came after local towns and municipalities were afforded the right to opt-out of being considered for a mini-casino.
College Township, which encompasses parts of State College and University Park, home to Penn State University’s main campus, where about 46,000 undergrads and 6,400 postgraduates study, did not remove its candidacy from the Category 4 bidding pool.
Ira Lubert is a Penn State alumnus and former trustee. He qualified to bid on the PGCB’s September 2020 auction round because he owns a 3% stake in Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. He won the auction round with a $10 million bid. Key individual owners in Category 1 and 2 casinos were welcomed to participate in later Category 4 auction rounds after interest waned and bidding went dry from the Category 1 and 2 casinos.
Lubert selected College Township for his casino. But Stadium Casino, LLC, an entity controlled by Baltimore-based Cordish Companies, has legally fought Lubert’s casino plan nearly since he won the Sept. 2020 auction.
Cordish to Make Its Case
Soon after Lubert secured the Category 4 license rights for College Township by paying the state $10,000,101, his official bid, the businessman announced Bally’s was joining the project. The partnership — SC Gaming OpCo, LLC — plans to spend $123 million to transform the former Macy’s department store at the Nittany Mall into a Bally’s casino with up to 750 slot machines, 30 table games, and a sportsbook.
Cordish contends that Lubert violated PGCB rules and state laws by orchestrating a scheme with Bally’s before the auction. The state mandated that only companies and key investors who have “an ownership interest in a slot machine license” in the commonwealth qualified to bid during the Sept. 2020 auction. Bally’s has no gaming license of any kind in Pennsylvania.
The PGCB in December agreed to allow Cordish to intervene in the matter. Cordish was outbid by Lubert. Cordish operates Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh, the latter being a satellite venue.
On Jan. 25, Cordish attorneys will present their case to the PGCB as to why the state should not approve the Bally’s State College casino plan. The board says Cordish will have about 15 minutes to present its argument.
The hearing will also include input from SC Gaming OpCo and the PGCB’s Office of Enforcement Counsel. Lubert has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and likened Cordish’s complaint to “sour grapes.”
Vote Possible
PGCB spokesperson Doug Harbach said an agenda item for a licensing vote on the Bally’s project will be included. That’s to allow the Board to vote on the proposal, should they feel comfortable. But at this time, the odds of a vote happening seem long.
It’s largely expected that the dispute will eventually end up in court through an appeal. Cordish attorneys believe the disagreement is best suited for a courtroom.
Last Comments ( 57 )
I just checked and was surprised to learn that Ira Lubert's SC Gaming OpCo, LLC has an updated list of their current Principals that includes 12 senior executives of Bally's Corporation. I found them all listed on the PA Gaming Control Board website after searching online for PA Category 4 Casino Licensing Application Status as of January 12. Also included on that same list are Mr. Lubert and his three well-known business partners in the State College area. Do that search exactly that way and the details will be squarely at the top of the list. The names and details are included on pages 135 through 137. Happy Valley says NO to any casino, especially this one!
My husband, Don, and I are very opposed to a casino at the Nittany Mall in State College.
College Township wasn’t on the ball enough to take action when they could have prevented the casino at the Mall, three miles from campus. The township supervisors have expressed regret. Do we all need to pay the price for the greed of a well-heeled Penn State Trustee, whose position has prevented the Penn State Administration from taking a principled stand on the issue? I hope not! This town needs a casino three miles from town like it needs the plague. Loretta Jeffreys, State College
For the love of God please Stop! Why do you feel the need to destroy this beautiful community? I am sickened at the thought of a casino.
I’m opposed to the Nittany Mall Casino plan. It isn’t appropriate for a college town.
It would be a travesty to allow a casino at the former Nittany Mall. The proximity to 60,000 young adults at Penn State will undoubtedly cause many to fall into gambling addiction.
I have lived minutes away from Nittany Mall for decades and, like the large majority here, do not want a casino that would help the owners make lots of money at the expense of almost everyone else. We do not want a new casino that would open doors to the many problems associated with casinos like financial challenges and gambling addictions.
We do not want a casino in this area—too close to neighborhoods, too close to Penn State University. Why would an alumni of Penn State and former board member fund this type of endeavor knowing it would attract students and encourage behavior not conducive to their growth and well being?!
Please do not let a casino come to State College. We have enough problems with drugs and crime and we don't need more. Our students don't need this near PSU. Also, someone needs to look into Mr Lubert's dealing with the casino. Please keep State College a wonderful place to live.
It is important that ALL residents of at least Centre County understand the importance of what a gambling establishment will mean to our community. It's not "rocket science" that allowing a casino will import much more than many dollars for those bringing this to Centre County and specifically State College. It will "open the flood gates" for many more issues/problems than have been presented. To those persons that are open to having a casino, please ask yourself whether you are prepared for what the casino will bring....other than many more people. A number of our current roads right now are difficult and sometimes quite frustrating during high traffic times. I do recognize that there are more than likely many merchants that would like to increase their sales with the influx of people. Do we really want to take a "hands-off" position to just "let this happen"??
State College is....a college town. It doesn't need a seedy casino. The community would be better served if an IKEA replaced Nittany Mall. Add in a Dave & Buster's or other venue for local youth. Do better than bringing in a tacky casino, State College!
Please do not put a Casino in Centre County area. Many of us have dedicated our lives to provide a wholesome Happy Valley. With one Casino, wholesomeness will be wiped out. The cost is too much.
I firmly believe that approving a casino in any part of State College will be detrimental and dangerous for our community for many reasons. I'm hoping that leaders will use wisdom and vote no on the casino.
Community opposition to the Nittany Mall Casino has been documented at 80-90%, which is far stronger than the opposition to the Gettysburg casino which the PGCB repeatedly denied. This strong public opposition is reflected in the public feedback that has been submitted to the PGCB, which includes over 5,000 messages and which opposes the development of this casino by a margin of 42 to 1. The State College community expects the PGCB to keep their promise to evaluate what is in the best interest of the State College community and to deny the license for this casino!
no no no no no no NO THANK YOU. state college already has an awful drinking problem. let's not add gambling in the mix.