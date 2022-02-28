Spotlight Sports, Paddy Power Team Up for 2022 Cheltenham Festival Show

Posted on: February 28, 2022, 10:53h.

Last updated on: February 28, 2022, 10:53h.

The Cheltenham Festival is right around the corner and Paddy Power wants to make sure it is a one-of-a-kind event. The new Cheltenham Festival Show with Spotlight Sports Group will help make that happen.

A Gold Day race from a previous Cheltenham Festival. This year will see the return of spectators, as well as a new show by Paddy Power and Spotlight Sports (Image: Corinthian Sports)

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival runs from March 15 through March 18. Last year, the races weren’t open to the public because of COVID-19, but this year will be different. The 28 races will welcome spectators back to the fun and entertainment.

Paddy Power to Highlight Cheltenham Festival

Paddy Power is embracing the events with a new show that is being put together with Spotlight Sports Group, according to a Spotlight Sports announcement. The live daily show, Good Morning Cheltenham, will run for the entirety of the festival, with David Jennings of Racing Post serving as its presenter.

Jennings will have a number of guests appearing on the show throughout the week, including Paul Kealy, Mick Fitzgerald, Matt Chapman and others. The show will air live at 8:30 AM local time daily, hosted in Racing Post’s studio in Cheltenham.

We will have the latest news, tips, market movers and talking points all laid out for viewers each day, and the best bit is they won’t even have to get out of bed to get up to speed before the off,” asserts a Paddy Power spokesperson.

The broadcasts will appear on Racing Post’s YouTube and Facebook platforms. They will provide analysis and highlights of the races, and will also be found on the social media channels operated by Racing Post, MyRacing and Paddy Power.

Spotlight Sports Continues to Stay in Focus

This is the latest endeavor of Spotlight Sports that will allow it to gain more traction on the global stage. The company has already produced a number of shows related to the races with other sports betting operators.

In addition to Racing Post Live with Betfair, a daily live show it leads, Spotlight Sports is behind the Upping the Ante betting show with bet365. It also leads a race preview show, In the Know, with Coral. Spotlight Sports produced a five-part series called My Festival for Coral on the Cheltenham races, as well.

Our in-house production team [continues] to deliver strategic content solutions – along with an end-to-end production resource – which makes distribution easy and effective for our clients,” states Spotlight Sports Chief Commercial Officer Sam Houlding.

At the beginning of February, Spotlight Sports launched an Olympic sports betting platform for Svenska Spel in Sweden. That came shortly after the introduction of a new partnership with Diario AS, a sports publisher in Spain. That relationship delivers artificial intelligence-based sports betting and other content to Diario AS.

Spotlight Sports isn’t only active in the European market. In the middle of the month, it announced a new partnership with US media company Advance Local.

This arrangement involves the delivery of national and regional sports betting content to markets overseen by the media company. It covers games, sports betting tools, scores and SEO-driven solutions for different platforms in New York, Massachusetts, Oregon and more.

Advance Local provides digital and print media services to over 50 million people every day. It operates 12 digital websites that offer local and national sport content. Through the partnership, Spotlight Sports offers Advance Local’s users turnkey sports betting solutions and content on their local news sites.