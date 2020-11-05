Sportsbooks Hoping Tampa Bay Buccaneers Get Sunk

Posted on: November 5, 2020, 12:20h.

Last updated on: November 5, 2020, 02:21h.

At FanDuel, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the overwhelming favorite for NFL MVP and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who torched the Green Bay Packers for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game, is one of several key players out for the Niners in Thursday’s rematch. (Image: Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports)

Overall, those wouldn’t be the worst results for the sportsbook.

With the NFL season at an unofficial midpoint, the defending champion Chiefs are +350 to win the Super Bowl, followed by the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at +600 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +700. The Bucs, since signing legendary quarterback Tom Brady during the offseason, opened the season at +1,500 and are FanDuel’s biggest liability.

The Chiefs are No. 1 by handle (and bet count) and also a big liability as the preseason favorites. They are followed by the Buccaneers, Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Seahawks.

Wilson is the commanding favorite for MVP at -160. He is followed by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes at +250, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers at +900, Brady at +950 at Arizona’s Kyler Murray at +2,200.

While Wilson has the biggest handle, Murray is FanDuel’s biggest liability.

For Offensive Rookie of the Year, two quarterbacks – Herbert at -110 and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow at +120 – are the runaway leaders. Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is a distant third at +1,400. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, who vaulted into the race with a four-touchdown performance vs. Philadelphia on Oct. 11, is +2,000 and the biggest liability.

Thursday Night Game

What’s left of the San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers in the Thursday night game.

The Packers opened as 2.5-point favorites but that line had jumped to 7 by midday Thursday. The game has been taken off the board twice – first due to 49ers injuries and then a COVID scare within the 49ers.

We reposted at Packers -6.5. Then we found out two more starters are out and the game went to Packers -7. It’s hard to believe this game is being played,” Ed Salmons, the vice president of risk management and oddsmaking at Westgate SuperBook, told Casino.org.

San Francisco has been mangled by injuries, so this matchup won’t even look a little like last year’s NFC Championship Game, which the 49ers won 37-20. With stalwarts such as defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, cornerback Richard Sherman and running back Raheem Mostert on injured reserve, the 49ers’ inactives list will include quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle and receiver Deebo Samuel.

And if that’s not enough, receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19 and left tackle Trent Williams and receiver Brandon Aiyuk were deemed high-risk close contacts, so none of those three will play, either.

Green Bay has captured 96 percent of the spread money at FanDuel.

Week 9 Schedule

Here is this week’s lineup. The biggest spread has the lone undefeated team, Pittsburgh (7-0), as a 14-point favorite over Dallas (2-6), which will be starting its fourth different quarterback of the season. Here are the spreads from SuperBook.