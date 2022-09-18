Lids Brings Flagship Store to Las Vegas Strip

Posted on: September 17, 2022, 07:59h.

Last updated on: September 17, 2022, 08:31h.

Lids Sports Group, the sports apparel retailer known for its expansive line of hats, is open on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Lids Locker Room store in North Las Vegas. The company opened a new store on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: YouTube)

Situated at 3791 S Las Vegas Boulevard, Lids’ Las Vegas Flagship is located near several well-known casino-resorts, including Bellagio, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, and the Westgate, among others. The two-story shop commands 12,000 square feet of retail space.

The store boasts unique features available only in this location such as a digital exterior façade, shop in shops from a variety of sports leagues, two large-scale LED screens designed to showcase prime time games, and upcoming in-store athlete signings and other initiatives,” according to a statement issued by Lids.

Indianapolis-based Lids is the largest licensed North American sports apparel retailer focusing on headwear. The company has 1,500 retail locations in Australia, Europe, and North America.

Lids Loving Las Vegas

The Lids flagship store on the Strip is the latest example of Las Vegas’s status as a burgeoning sports empire, and one with the unique combination of being the sportsbook capital of the US, home to several professional teams, and a destination for premier neutral-site sporting events.

Lids is tapping into the city’s affinity for its local teams — the Las Vegas Aces, Vegas Golden Knights, and Las Vegas Raiders — and the obvious benefit of having a store on the Strip, which is one of the most- visited destinations in the world.

Lids’ brick-and-mortar footprint is diverse and includes ties to collegiate and professional teams, as well as leagues.

“Lids operates several concept stores including Locker Room by Lids and team-specific stores, such as Yankees Clubhouse and Dodgers Clubhouse. Lids also counts the National Hockey League (NHL), National Basketball Association (NBA), and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) as partners, as it runs several of each league and team’s respective US and international Flagship store locations,” according to the company.

The apparel retailer rolled out its collegiate-dedicated concept, Lids University, in July. Lids sells 30 million hats annually.

Lids Not Talking Gaming

Lids is certainly planting its flag in Las Vegas in a big way, and it’s one of the most recognizable brands in sports apparel, particularly among younger consumers.

Those are compelling traits that are applicable in the world of sports betting. But in the press statement announcing the Las Vegas store, Lids made no comments about any form of gaming.

For now, it looks like the sports apparel –to-wagering move left to Fanatics and its well-known brand. Speaking of customers, Fanatics comes to the sports wagering table with a database of 100 million clients, making it a formidable rival for entrenched operators.

It’s possible Fanatics is accepting sports bet in some states before the end of this year.