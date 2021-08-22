South Dakota Repeat Casino Robber Gets 12 Years in Prison, Prosecutor Says

Posted on: August 22, 2021, 08:21h.

Last updated on: August 22, 2021, 10:53h.

A 27-year-old defendant in a string of South Dakota gaming property holdups was ordered to spend 12 years in federal prison.

Scene of Rapid City, S.D., pictured above. A string of casino robberies there led to one of three defendants being sentenced to 12 years in prison. (Image: Blackhillsbadlands.com)

Shannon Larive of Rapid City, S.D. will follow his incarceration with five years of supervised release. He also has to pay a $200 fine.

The sentence was handed down last month by US District Court Judge Jeffrey L. Viken in South Dakota federal court.

Larive was convicted on interference with commerce by robbery and use and brandishing of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to South Dakota Acting US Attorney Dennis R. Holmes.

The robberies took place between March 16 and 21, 2020. Larive allegedly robbed three casinos in Rapid City and attempted another armed robbery, Holmes said in a statement.

Larive brandished a firearm and demanded money from a casino worker during each of the heists. In each robbery, casino employees handed over cash to Larive. He was eventually apprehended. Police chased his car and ran after him after he fled from the vehicle, authorities said.

Dozens of .22 caliber rounds of ammunition were seized from Larive’s car. Authorities also seized a .22 caliber pistol. Larive discarded the firearm as police pursued him.

Other Defendants Charged

Other defendants were also arrested for their involvement in the heists, officials said. Nicholas Allen Butler, 19, already pled guilty to first-degree robbery in connection with the 2020 robbery at Joker’s Casino in Rapid City, according to KEVN, a local TV station. Butler faces up to 25 years in prison. He could pay up to $50,000 in fines.

Also charged in the Joker’s Casino holdup was Karmen Englert, 36, the news report said.

The trio allegedly used a shotgun in the heist. Also, Larive and Englert allegedly robbed South Dakota’s Market Square Casino. Larive also allegedly robbed Rushmore Casino, also located in the state.

In October, 2019, a man robbed Jokers Casino South, also in Rapid City, KOTA said. Upon walking up to an employee at the gaming property, the suspect indicated he was carrying a firearm. He demanded the employee hand over money.

The suspect was white and between 18 and 25 years old, and was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt and black and white shoes and a white mask, the report said.

No arrest was made in the case as of last year.

Rapid City Police Strike Force

Prompted by the robbery spree, the Rapid City Police Department organized a robbery strike force in March 2020. Twelve local businesses were held up during the crime wave, including some casinos, KOTA, another local TV station, reported.

The Rapid City incidents were investigated by the US Justice Department’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative.