Sioux Falls Man Enters Gaming-Related Store, Allegedly Shows Machete

Posted on: December 1, 2020, 12:19h.

Last updated on: December 1, 2020, 12:19h.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota convenience store employees escaped injury Monday after an alleged machete-carrying man walked into the property which has gaming machines. It is the latest in a series of local gambling-related crimes where a weapon was displayed.

Police vehicles respond to an incident in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In recent days, officers investigated several gambling-related crimes involving weapons in the city. (Image: KSFY)

The Argus Leader, a local newspaper, reported the suspect was loitering in front of the Food-N-Fuel on Monday. He then entered the business.

He apparently continued to loiter inside. Staff asked him to leave.

Not only did he tell them he would not exit, police said. He lifted up his shirt and showed what was described as a “large knife,” police added.

It was later determined to be a machete, police revealed. Eventually, he left the property. He did not steal anything from the business.

He was apprehended later by local police and had the machete when he was caught. He was arrested.

Police identified him as LaShawn King Owens, age 45, of Sioux Falls. He was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to vacate, the Argus Leader said.

Two Hold-Ups Last Week at Sioux Falls Casinos

Last week, Sioux Falls police responded to two armed robberies in local casinos on Nov. 23.

One robbery took place at Aces Casino. Another robbery took place about the same time at the Crown Casino.

One masked bandit, who was holding a firearm, confronted an Aces casino employee, and demanded money from a cash drawer. A second robber stood guard.

Before any money was swiped or injuries took place, the worker was able to escape to a nearby room. He locked the door.

At Crown Casino, a similar robbery took place. One robber demanded money and the other man stood guard.

In that case, workers gave the bandits money before the duo fled.

Police suspect the two robberies are connected. The suspects are still on the loose.

Backpack Helps Police Track Suspects in Casino Heist

In July, a backpack that was mistakenly left behind during a hold-up of Burnside Game Place led to the arrest of two bandits by Sioux Falls police, the Argus Leader reported, citing police sources.

Demetrius Remall Jackson, age 39, of Sioux Falls, was charged with robbery and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, the report said. Davon Darnell Clark, age 33, of Palmdale, Calif., was charged with robbery, possession of marijuana, and failure to vacate, the report adds.

Their cases were turned over to the local courts. It is unclear if the cases were disposed of as of Tuesday.

Last December, Sioux Falls police were investigating a string of robberies at casinos and gas stations.

Police reviewed surveillance videos of the robberies and suspected the same bandit wore different masks during the three different hold-ups. He apparently attempted to hide his actual skin tone by using a coloring, KSFY, a local TV station, reported.