Sports Information Services Adds Gaming Betting Platform To Poland’s Betfan

Posted on: November 9, 2021, 09:14h.

Last updated on: November 9, 2021, 10:28h.

Sports Information Services (SIS) has partnered with Betfan to offer its SIS Competitive Gaming esports betting on the latter’s platforms. The agreement with the Polish sports betting operator will allow SIS to supply livestream images, commentary, and data with betting triggers.

Gamers get ready to participate in an esports competition, with esports betting continuing to become exponentially more popular around the world. (Image: Getty Images)

As esports betting continues to become more popular, the esports segment is seeing a transformative shift in how it operates.

Customers can now watch and place bets live on NBA2k21 games that take place all week in five-minute intervals.

“We’re delighted to have launched SIS Competitive Gaming with Betfan, and this partnership is testament to the relatively high margin esports product we can offer operators, who are eager to boost their sportsbook offering with profitable esports events,” said Anze Gantar, the digital sales manager at SIS.

SIS Competitive Gaming was launched last year. It has been used by a variety of operators, including bet365. Later, the omnichannel 24/7 betting services supplier moved to increase the number of esports content by doubling its output.

Every match is monitored by an Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) trained referee.

SIS Continuing to Experience Growth

SIS has seen a lot of strong momentum this year, which has led to expanded requirements at the top level of the company. Two new non-executive directors, Dr. Laila Mintas and Giovanna D’Esposito, were recently appointed to help keep up with the international expansion.

Mintas, currently the CEO of Play Up USA, was previously Deputy President at Sportradar USA. Her experience in the gaming and betting industry spans over 15 years, and she is an expert on the regulation and legislation of sports betting. Mintas is a Las Vegas-based expert in sports betting.

D’Esposito, the GM (Southern Europe) for Uber, is also joining the ranks. In Italy, she was previously the managing director of Sky Betting and Paddy Power Betfair. She was responsible for taking the latter to a turnover of more than $300 million annually and building it to have a 100-plus employee workforce. D’Esposito is an expert in multi-jurisdictional complex businesses and brings a high level of operational excellence.

What is Esports?

Esports are competitive video games, both amateur and professional. They often involve multiple leagues, ladders, tournaments, and other organizations. As with traditional sports, most esports players are recruited by and play for organizations or teams.

Because of the increasing popularity of internet games and broadcasting technology, esports has been one of the most rapidly-growing media targets in recent years.

So far this year, esports has drawn more than 474,000,000 viewers. The US has a similar trend, with an increase of exponentially increasing numbers, at a rate of approximately 24%. This is also making esports more attractive as a betting option.