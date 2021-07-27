Simone Biles Olympics Team Event Withdrawal All-Around Loss for Bettors

Posted on: July 27, 2021

Last updated on: July 27, 2021

Simone Biles is once again the biggest news story of the Summer Olympics. But unlike in 2016, when she won four gold medals in Rio, she’s in the news in 2021 for her shocking withdrawal from the women’s artistic team all-around competition.

Simone Biles uncharacteristically stumbles on her vault landing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The four-time gold Olympian withdrew from the team all-around competition following the vault. (Image: NBC)

Citing mental struggles, the 24-year-old, who is widely considered the greatest female gymnast of all time, exited the team event following a disappointing vault. Dubbed an Amanar vault, Biles completed only 1.5 twists instead of the required 2.5, and landed with a big step forward.

An Amanar vault carries a maximum score of 15.8. Biles’ errors resulted in her scoring just 13.766, the lowest of Team USA’s three vault scores.

Following the vault, Biles met with team doctor Marcia Faustin. Moments later, as the competition moved to the uneven bars, she hugged her teammates and took off her bar grips. Biles’ night was done.

Money, Tickets on USA

With Biles gone, the odds of Team USA winning lengthened greatly. In the end, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Grace McCallum led the US to a second-place silver finish. Russia took the gold, edging the Americans 171.629 points to 170.562.

Legal sports betting is today operational in 21 states and Washington DC. As a result, the delayed 2020 Olympics are expected to generate the largest legal sports wagering handle in US history. But for many who are betting legally on the Olympics for the first time, the US women gymnasts team delivered a surprising loss.

BetMGM told Casino.org today that 95 percent of the tickets, and 93 percent of the money wagered, was on the US women winning the all-around team event. The USA was heavily favored at -650, meaning an implied chance of 86.67 percent. A $100 wager would have netted a measly $15.38.

Russia was at +350, meaning bettors who backed ROC won $350 for every $100 risked.

BetMGM certainly wasn’t alone in taking considerable action on the US squad. Numerous other books, including DraftKings and FanDuel, reported large wins on the Americans’ loss.

Biles Future

Simone Biles said her exit was because of mental complications.

“No injury, thankfully,” Biles told the media. “It’s been really stressful these Olympic games. I think, just as a whole, not having an audience, there are a lot of different variables going into it. It’s been a long week. It’s been a long Olympic process. It’s been a long year.

Just a little bit too stressed out,” she continued. “That five-and-a-half-hour wait, I was shaking, could barely nap. I just never felt like this going into a competition. Once I came out … I was like, ‘No, mental is not there.'”

Biles is scheduled to defend her Olympic gold in the individual all-around on Thursday. She’s also qualified for four event finals later in the Games.

Leading US sportsbooks, such as BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers, and FOX Bet have removed Biles from their odds until more information regarding the superstar’s plans are made public.