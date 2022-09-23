Sexting Scandal Won’t Derail Maroon 5’s Las Vegas Gig

What happens outside Vegas apparently stays there, too. Getting caught sexting with two women behind his pregnant’s wife back isn’t a big enough problem to keep singer Adam Levine and his pop group, Maroon 5, from honoring a huge Sin City concert obligation on Oct. 1.

Marron 5 singer Adam Levine poses with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, at an unidentified event that was most definitely not held this week. Despite a sexting scandal, a Shaquille O’Neal benefit show at the MGM Grand on Oct. 1 is still on. (Image: foxnews.com)

“The Event” at the MGM Grand in Vegas is basketball legend Shaquille O’Neil’s second annual fundraising gala for his eponymous charity. The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation helps underserved youth by providing them with meals, clothing, school supplies and Christmas toys, in addition to funding the Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta, Ga.

According to Billboard magazine, Maroon 5 is still topping of the bill at “The Event,” which will also include Pitbull, Maren Morris, H.E.R. and comedian John Mulaney.

Not Adam’s Week

On Monday, Instagram model Summer Stroh posted a TikTok video featuring what appeared to be a sexual text session she had with the “Moves Like Jagger” singer, who is expecting a third child with his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. One of the messages Stroh shared in her video – which received more than 12 million views – read: “It is truly unreal how (expletive) hot you are like it blows my mind.”

Stroh, 23, claimed she and Levine carried on a year-long affair. After calling it off, she said, he allegedly reached out to her to ask if it would be OK if he and his wife name their new baby after her.

Later this week, at least four other women came forward to share screenshots of similar flirty messages they claimed to have received from Levine. According to Page Six, comedian Maryka showed one on a TikTok video that that read, “I’m now obsessed with you.”

“Dude aren’t you like married,” Maryka replied, to which Levine allegedly texted back, “Yes but it’s a bit complicated.”

It Wasn’t Complicated, But it Is Now

Levine, 43, reacted in a since-deleted Instagram message, writing: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

The scandal-wracked singer denied having an affair. “Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” he wrote. “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Prinsloo married Levine in 2014 and they share two daughters: Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. She has not made a public statement about the allegations to date.

If “The Event” stages a pre-concert press conference, definitely don’t expect Levine to participate.