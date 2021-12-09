Seneca Niagara Casino Alleged Sex Crime Leads to Two Arrests, Gym Teacher on Leave

Posted on: December 8, 2021, 04:18h.

Last updated on: December 8, 2021, 04:37h.

A man accused of an attempted sexual assault last February at Niagara Falls’ Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino will appear in court next month.

Brian H. Lasher is scheduled to appear in Niagara Falls, N.Y. City Court. The 56-year-old Amherst, N.Y. resident also was placed on leave from his job as a middle school physical education teacher.

Niagara Falls’ Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino, pictured above. It was the site of an alleged sex crime last February which led to the arrests of two men. Their cases are pending in New York court. (Image: Booking.com)

Few details were released about the alleged crime. The victim was described as an adult.

Lasher was charged with a third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree attempted rape, and third-degree sex abuse. That’s according to Niagara Falls City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino, quoted by the Buffalo News, a regional newspaper. If convicted, Lasher could face several years in prison.

Lasher has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released under the supervision of probation officials. He will next appear in court on Jan. 6.

Lasher and co-defendant John R. Scholl Jr., 39, have been arraigned in connection with the Feb. 8, 2021 case, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Peter Wydysh told the News. Scholl also pleaded not guilty in the case, the New York Post said.

The victim was given a protection order by a local judge, the Post reported. That will likely prevent the defendants from contacting or visiting the victim.

Middle School Teacher One of the Defendants

Lasher taught at Starpoint Middle School for over 32 years. Lasher was placed on immediate administrative leave, Starpoint Central School District Superintendent of Schools Sean M. Croft informed parents in a letter. No students or staff were involved in the incident, nor did it take place on district property, the letter reveals.

School officials learned of the incident from police. Education officials then took administrative action.

“This information provided by law enforcement was the first time the district was advised of this matter,” Croft said in the letter, the Post reported. “We have been informed the charges allege improper, unlawful conduct toward another adult individual.

Based on the serious nature of the allegations, Mr. Lasher was placed on administrative leave immediately,” the letter adds. “The district will continue to make the safety of its students and staff its utmost priority. The district is not able to comment further at this time as it is a personnel matter.”

Lasher could not be reached for immediate comment, the Post adds. It is unclear which attorney is representing him on the charges.