Self-Parking No Longer Free at Miracle Mile Shops on Las Vegas Strip

Posted on: August 4, 2021, 02:16h.

Last updated on: August 4, 2021, 02:22h.

For the first time, the Miracle Mile Shops connected to Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip will charge guests to self-park.

The Miracle Mile Shops sign welcomes visitors on the Las Vegas Strip. The shopping mall is connected to the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino. (Image: KTNV-TV)

The mall is charging $12 to self-park in the garage for one to four hours, and $15 for four to 24 hours, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Parking for up to one hour is free.

The mall includes shops such as Urban Outfitters and Solstice Sunglasses. Among the restaurants at the mall are Chipotle Mexican Grill and Blondies Sports Bar and Grill.

This spring, several nearby hotel-casinos that had offered free parking during the height of the coronavirus pandemic began charging again.

The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is among properties charging again for non-hotel guests to park. This policy, which began June 1, was the result of an increase in travel to the area, the Cosmopolitan said in a statement. The $4.1 billion resort opened in 2010 on the west side of the Strip just south of the Bellagio.

Properties on the Strip belonging to MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment also reinstated previous paid-parking policies that were waived during earlier stages of the pandemic.

With more properties on the Strip charging again, some visitors were turning to the Miracle Mile Shops garage for a free place to park.

In a statement, Miracle Mile Shops said the decision to charge for parking resulted from “an effort to ensure parking is easily accessible and reserved for resort guests.”

Some properties on the Strip continue to provide free self-parking, the newspaper reported. These include The Strat, Circus Circus, and Treasure Island on the west side of the resort corridor. On east side, the Wynn, Encore, Venetian, Palazzo, Casino Royale, and Tropicana hotel-casinos offer free self-parking.

Paid Parking Sparks Anger

Paid parking continues to draw complaints from longtime Las Vegans and visitors who remember when parking was complimentary at casinos on the Strip.

Bob Coffin, a former Nevada legislator and Las Vegas City Council member, has commented on Facebook that casinos need to “wake up and smell the Bermuda grass” on the paid parking issue.

“The CEO class on the Strip needs to hear something, something they are either too young, too new, or too tone-deaf to understand,” he wrote on Facebook four years ago. “Your gaming taxes are low because of your long, friendly connection to the citizens of Nevada. … Now, that connection is becoming tenuous because of changes like this.”

Mobbed-Up Casino

The Planet Hollywood hotel-casino was in the news recently for a reason other than paid parking at the Miracle Mile Shops.

The resort is located at what once was the site of the Aladdin hotel-casino, one of several resorts in Las Vegas that the Mob controlled decades ago.

A podcast series hosted by Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German explores a feud between entertainers Wayne Newton and Johnny Carson to obtain ownership of the Aladdin after underworld figures were forced out.

The podcast series, which concluded this week, is a partnership between the newspaper and Mob Museum. It can be found on the Las Vegas Review-Journal website.