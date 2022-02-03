Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Appear on Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies List

Posted on: February 3, 2022, 01:26h.

Last updated on: February 3, 2022, 02:03h.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are among 500 firms on Fortune’s annual ranking of the “ World’s Most Admired Companies.”

Wynn Resorts’ Wynn Palace in Macau. The operator and rival Sands are among the world’s most admired companies. (Image: Getty Images)

For Sands, this appearance on the list is its sixth straight and ninth in the past decade. Overall, the Venetian Macau operator ranks 197th on the Fortune list, tops among gaming companies.

For the third year in a row, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft rank first, second, and third, respectively, based on our poll of some 3,700 corporate executives, directors, and analysts. It’s Apple’s 15th straight year in the No. 1 spot, a fitting coronation for the world’s most valuable company,” according to the financial magazine.

Las Vegas Sands also ranks the highest among the three Nevada-based companies in the rankings. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is next at number 217, followed by Wynn in the 326th spot. In the hotels, casinos and resorts category, MGM, Wynn and Sands place fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

More Accolades for Sands

Sands’ latest appearance on the Fortune arrives less than two months after the largest integrated resort operator by market capitalization appear on Newsweek’s annual rankings of the most responsible American companies. MGM and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are also represented in those rankings.

Last December, LVS revealed its Sands China unit was added to the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index. Last year, the casino operator was also included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, making it the first gaming equity to be included in both of those benchmarks.

“Our continued inclusion on this prestigious reputational benchmark speaks to the economic value, social benefit, environmental leadership and business acumen we bring to our communities and the hospitality industry as a whole,” said LVS President and COO Patrick Dumont, commenting on the Fortune list.

Wynn Rewarded, Too

While Wynn is synonymous with gaming properties, its reputation for top-flight non-gaming amenities may have been a factor in its appearance on the “World’s Most Admired Companies” rankings.

“Over the past year, Wynn Resorts has debuted a series of new offerings, including the modern-day supper club and Hollywood hotspot Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas; the popular destination cocktail venue Overlook Lounge, Aperitifs and Spirits; and the all-new Casa Playa restaurant, helmed by the talented Chef Sarah Thompson, that showcases authentic Mexican coastal cuisine,” according to a statement issued by the company.

Four restaurants at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace earned a combined seven Michelin stars last year. Additionally, Wynn recently announced plans for a new integrated resort on Al-Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates.

It’s a location that analysts are already saying will be driven largely by non-gaming attractions, though plans are in place for a casino at the venue.