BetMGM Launches Revamped Customer Rewards Program

Posted on: February 2, 2022, 11:09h.

BetMGM, one of the largest internet casino and online sportsbook operators in the US, is debuting its BetMGM Rewards program.

A BetMGM ad featuring actor Jamie Foxx. The company is rolling out a new rewards program. (Image: BetMGM)

The new customer loyalty program aims to bring a casino-style perks and points plan to the world of digital gaming. It arrives a day after MGM Resorts International replaced the old M life Rewards plan with MGM Rewards.

Under the new program, bettors earn BetMGM rewards points and MGM rewards tier credits with each wager placed.

BetMGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including bonus credits for online casino play, poker play, and sports wagering. BetMGM Rewards Points can also be converted into MGM Rewards Points that can be used for hotel, dining, and other experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide,” according to a statement.

BetMGM is a 50/50 joint venture of MGM Resorts and UK-based gaming giant Entain Plc.

Branding, Broad Reach Matter for BetMGM

As the US sports wagering industry expands, operators that also run land-based casinos are discovering rewards programs are useful for luring online bettors to brick-and-mortar venues.

In the case of MGM, it has advantages on this front, including high brand recognition and more than 20 domestic gaming venues. Additionally, BetMGM is the largest iGaming operator in the country and usually ranks in the top three — tussling with DraftKings and FanDuel — in the states in which it offers online sports betting.

Last month, BetMGM forecast a 50 percent jump in revenue this year while noting it will be profitable on the basis of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2023. MGM and Entain are allocating another $450 million to the business this year, bringing the tally to $1.1 billion since 2018.

The BetMGM rewards program is available in the following locations: Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, DC, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Inside the Perks Program

Customers earn MGM Rewards points simply for signing up for BetMGM accounts.

“As a result, BetMGM users have access to special offers to experience MGM Resorts properties, and earn Tier Credits for gameplay. MGM Rewards offers enhanced incentives at each Tier such as waived resort fees (Gold+), Tier Achievement Travel Credit to Las Vegas (Platinum+ based on 2022 spend), complimentary tickets to MGM Rewards concerts (Pearl+), advanced suite upgrades for up to three nights (Platinum+), access to exclusive tier appreciation events and experiences (Gold+) and 4 p.m. late check-out (based on availability; Platinum+), in addition to many other benefits,” according to the statement.

MGM Rewards Mastercard cardmembers using their cards to fund BetMGM accounts will also earn tier credits and card reward points that can be used at MGM’s US land-based venues.

The company is also creating Borgata Online Rewards, a rewards program tied to its Borgata Online Casino that operates in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.