Sahara Las Vegas Revamping Rewards Program

Posted on: September 26, 2022, 10:05h.

Last updated on: September 27, 2022, 04:48h.

Sahara Las Vegas is among the casinos altering its customer loyalty program in a bid to attract and retain more active bettors.

Sahara on the Las Vegas Strip, seen above. The venue is revamping its rewards program. (Image: Details in Luxury)

The Strip venue announced last Friday it’s altering its Infinity Rewards platform so that participants can earn rewards up to six times faster. Sahara’s overhaul of its loyalty program is part of a broader effort to enhance the integrated resort, which includes adding new amenities, such as the widely anticipated opening of the Balla Italian Soul eatery on Friday.

Other upgrades and amenities will roll out starting on October 1, including earning points “up to 6X faster on slots every day,” plus a competitive tier match to members’ top status with other select casino loyalty programs.

Sahara’s Infinity Rewards members will also be able to take advantage of things like VIP parking, dedicated priority service lines at the hotel, restaurants, cashiers, and the Infinity Rewards desk, along with exclusive cabana and daybed discounts at the AZILO Ultra Pool, and special offers and invitations to exclusive events.

It’s free to enroll in Sahara’s Infinity Rewards program, and points can also be earned and used at the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) in Reno.

Sahara Details

Located four miles from Harry Reid International Airport, Sahara has 1,613 guest rooms and suites spread across three towers, including the AAA® Four Diamond Alexandria Tower.

The integrated resort also has 85,000 square feet of meeting space and a 60,000-square-foot casino, which features 600 slot machines, video poker terminals, and over 50 table games. It has a poker room and a William Hill sportsbook.

Infinity Rewards program members will earn $1 in comps for every 1,000 in points accrued on slots. Poker players earn comps based on the time played, while bettors at the tables earn comps based on play.

“Tier credits have no additional value. Members will receive one (1) tier credit for $2 on video poker multi-games and video Keno. Members will receive one (1) tier credit for $1 on video reels and reel slots. Point multipliers do not affect how tier credits are earned. Table players earn tier credits based on game type, average bet, and time played,” according to Sahara.

There are six levels in Infinity Rewards — Select, Premier, Elite, Legend, Iconic, and Infinite. Infinite membership is by invitation only.

Lots of Reward Programs Alterations

This year has seen many Nevada gaming operators reconfiguring customer loyalty programs.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Binion’s and the 4 Queens, located in downtown Las Vegas, are combining their customer loyalty programs. TLC Casino Enterprises own both properties.

Sahara and Grand Sierra are owned by Meruelo Group — a conglomerate that also controls food and media companies and the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. In 2013, the company attempted to buy Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ but failed in that bid.