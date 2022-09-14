Robert Telles, Suspect in Las Vegas Journalist’s Murder, All Smiles in Court

Posted on: September 14, 2022, 02:18h.

Last updated on: September 14, 2022, 02:24h.

Witnesses to a bail hearing for Robert Telles saw a creepy sight on Tuesday. Telles — the disgraced Las Vegas official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist Jeff German — smiled inappropriately as his defense attorney asked the judge to delay the hearing until Sept. 20. Justice of the Peace Pro Tem William Jansen granted the request.

Robert Telles, accused murderer of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, seems pleased with himself at a bail hearing on Tuesday. (Image: AP)

In addition to an inappropriate smile, Telles, 45, wore white bandages above his handcuffs. Officials said he had suffered from “superficial, self-inflicted” wounds on his arms, which is presumably why he was taken into custody by ambulance following his arrest last Wednesday outside his Las Vegas home. Police had arrived there about 12 hours earlier to conduct a search.

On Monday, prosecutors formally charged Telles, the still-sitting Public Administrator of Clark County, with committing a murder that was “willful, deliberate and premeditated.” Telles is accused of “lying in wait” outside German’s Las Vegas house on Sept. 2 before stabbing the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter to death. Prosecutors cited the motivation as stories German had previously published about Telles, and another story that was in the works.

How Not to Get Away with Murder

On the morning of Sept. 3, German, 69, was found dead with seven sharp-force injuries to his torso, along with wounds to his arms and hands that appeared defensive, according to Telles’ arrest report. Just 24 hours earlier, his murderer was caught on video surveillance approaching German’s house, police have said.

Investigators said DNA found under German’s fingernails matched samples taken from Telles, which led to his arrest. During the search of Telles’ home, they said, they also found a straw hat and gray sneakers matching the clothing worn by the murder suspect on the surveillance footage. The hat and sneakers were cut into several pieces, a likely attempt to destroy evidence.

German, who covered public corruption, previously exposed complaints about Telles’ workplace misconduct from current and former staffers. This included allegations of a hostile work environment and an alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ Telles had with estate coordinator Roberta Lee-Kennett, 45. (Like Teller, she is also married). The Public Administrator had been running for re-election when German’s stories were first published. He lost a primary in June.

Following the court appearance, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters he will ask for a “very high bail” for Teller on Sept. 20 because “we consider him to be a flight risk and a danger to the community.”