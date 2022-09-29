Journalist Jeff German Murder Suspect Will Earn $120K/Year Salary in Jail

Posted on: September 29, 2022, 12:30h.

Last updated on: September 30, 2022, 04:19h.

Robert Telles, the Las Vegas public official accused of murdering reporter Jeff German over stories he had written, will continue earning his yearly $120K taxpayer-funded salary while in jail awaiting trial — at least for another week.

This surreal and macabre May 2022 photo shows slain Las Vegas reporter Jeff German engaging in polite conversation with Robert Telles, the public official about to stand trial for his murder. Telles, who was elected as Clark County Public Administrator in 2018, continues to draw his full salary from the job while in jail. (Image: reviewjournal.com)

On Wednesday, Telles’ attorney was granted more time to respond to a civil complaint filed last week by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. That complaint seeks to force Telles to step down from his position as Clark County Public Administrator. It is based on allegations that he’s neglected his duties while incarcerated. The hearing was postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Though Telles lost his bid for reelection in a June Democratic primary, his current term doesn’t end until Jan. 2023. A Clark County spokesperson told reporters last week that the county is reviewing other options under the law regarding Telles’s employment status.

He is currently barred from visiting any county buildings, and the public administrator’s office will remain closed as employees work from home.

The Case Against Telles

Las Vegas police said German was stabbed to death earlier this month outside his home. Investigators acted on tips from the Review-Journal newsroom and identified Telles as a possible suspect.

German had exposed complaints of inappropriate behavior in Telles’ office — including bullying, favoritism, and Telles’ relationship with a female subordinate in the county office that handles property for people who die without a will or family contacts.

Telles posted multiple angry tweets about German and his stories, including the following on June 18: “Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by @JGermanRJ. #onetrickpony I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died.”

His tweets have since been removed.

Murder Charges

On Sept. 7, Telles was arrested and charged with murder in German’s death. Shortly after, R-J Executive Editor Glenn Cook issued a statement on behalf of the newsroom.

“The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage for the Review-Journal newsroom,” Cook stated. “We are relieved Telles is in custody and outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official. Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution.”

Telles is currently being held without bail at a detention center in downtown Las Vegas. A plea hasn’t yet been entered in his criminal trial. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for that trial on Oct. 26, when Telles will be represented by the Clark County Public Defender’s office.