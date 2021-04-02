Rio Joins Other Las Vegas Hotels Reopening Guest Rooms Midweek

Posted on: April 2, 2021, 02:44h.

Last updated on: April 2, 2021, 03:23h.

Another Las Vegas hotel-casino that closed its guest rooms because of low demand soon will accept reservations every day of the week again.

The Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino towers over the Las Vegas Valley floor near the Strip. In April, the resort is accepting midweek hotel reservations again. (Image: Cvent)

Beginning April 19, room reservations will be available all week at the off-Strip Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. Three days later, on April 22, the Penn & Teller magic show returns to the Rio.

The resort is just west of the Strip near Caesars Palace.

The Rio reopened its gaming floor in late December, nine months after a state-mandated coronavirus lockdown began. Because of low consumer demand during the midweek days, the resort after the first of the year only accepted weekend hotel reservations.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) ordered casinos to close. He allowed the resorts to reopen June 4. Some opened right away. Others took longer to begin operating again.

About a dozen casinos remain closed statewide, including the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

Encouraging Signs

Without conventions in town, and with airport traffic in steep decline, Las Vegas has suffered through an economic downturn lasting months. During the pandemic, McCarran International Airport has been down by more than 30 million arriving and departing passengers.

However, in recent weeks, tourism officials have been encouraged that the nationwide vaccine rollout could ease travel concerns.

The much-needed convention business also seems to be starting back up, including the World of Concrete’s scheduled event this summer. This convention has drawn up to 60,000 attendees in past years. Conventions are seen as important in filling up hotel towers during the middle of the week.

Now that signs are pointing toward a recovery, several other resorts that closed their guest rooms in the middle of the week have begun accepting hotel reservations throughout the week again.

These include the Palazzo at the Venetian on the east side of the Strip. The Palazzo and Venetian were built where the now-demolished Sands once stood.

Casinos Open in Las Vegas Valley

As some properties in the Las Vegas Valley have begun reopening their hotel towers, other new or renovated hotel-casinos are holding grand openings

Late last year, brand-new Circa Resort opened at the corner of Fremont and Main streets in downtown Las Vegas. This adults-only resort is the first hotel-casino built from the ground up in that area in 40 years.

In late March, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas held a grand opening on Paradise Road east of the Strip. This renovated and rebranded resort is at the site of the former Hard Rock hotel-casino.

This summer, Resorts World Las Vegas is set to open as a limited-smoking property on the west side of the Strip where the Stardust once stood.

Just south of Las Vegas in Henderson, The Pass Casino opened on Thursday in the historic Water Street District. The casino is next door to the practice facility for the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights. The practice facility and casino are seen as important in the district’s revival efforts.

The Pass is at the site of the renovated Eldorado Casino, once co-owned by Nevada gaming pioneers Sam Boyd and his son, Bill.