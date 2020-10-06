Recent Violence Prompts Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas to Beef Up Security

Posted on: October 6, 2020, 01:23h.

Last updated on: October 6, 2020, 01:23h.

From K-9 dogs to metal scanners, Wynn Las Vegas and the Encore casinos on the Las Vegas Strip are putting new security measures in place.

The Encore, left, and Wynn Las Vegas are implementing new security measures. The two Wynn Resorts properties are side-by-side on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Patrons entering the Wynn Resorts properties now will be scanned for metal objects. Customers also will have their hand-held bags screened, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. These procedures will take place Fridays through Sundays.

This heightened security comes after a fight last month at the Encore and several recent gun incidents on the Strip. The fight at the Encore resulted in an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Wynn Las Vegas and the Encore also will have more security officers on site. The increased safety presence will include a K-9 team and officers who served in the FBI and all US military branches, according to the newspaper.

Wynn Las Vegas and the Encore were built at the site of the now-demolished Desert Inn hotel-casino. A longtime resort on the Strip, the Desert Inn became well-known as the property where reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes lived for several years in the late 1960s.

Shooting Death

A string of violent incidents on the Strip and nearby areas over the past few weeks has led to more police presence.

In the most recent gun incident, security guards at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa shot and killed an armed man on Sunday in the valet area at the resort. The South Point is at the southern end of the Strip.

The man had been on the property for about an hour. When he came out of the casino with a handgun, he fired a shot into the air and walked around, according to news reports. After not obeying the guards’ commands, he pointed the handgun at them and was killed, authorities said.

The man had not been a guest at the hotel. He was thought to have been homeless, authorities said.

Gun Violence

Before Sunday’s incident at the South Point, at least five people had been wounded in shootings at different locations on the Strip in recent weeks.

One woman was grazed last month during gunfire in the valet area at the Aria hotel-casino. In addition, three people recently were hospitalized in a shooting on the parking lot at the off-Strip Stage Door Casino.

Another shooting on the sidewalk near the Flamingo hotel-casino resulted in one man being hospitalized. The resort was locked down for about three hours while authorities searched for a suspect. Two suspects later were arrested in California.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo blamed the increase in violence partly on alcohol and drug usage.

It’s just a lot of people in a small condensed area and you infuse their desire to have a great time and infuse things like alcohol and drugs and it’s a bad combination,” he said in an interview on KLAS-TV’s “Good Day Las Vegas.”

In August and September, police seized more than 60 weapons and made more than 1,100 arrests in downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip. The Strip is outside Las Vegas city limits. The combined city-county police department has jurisdiction over both areas.