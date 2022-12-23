‘Puppetry of the Penis’ Holding Las Vegas Auditions

Puppetry of the Penis – an off-Las Vegas Strip comedic performance-art show featuring two male performers twisting their privates into balloon-animal contortions – has announced the “World’s First Penis Job Fair,” according to a press statement. That’s the show’s way of saying that it’s holding auditions for new penis puppeteers. Auditions will be held at The Jewel Box theater inside the Erotic Heritage Museum, 3275 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

David Friend and Simon Morley have openings they want you to fill at ‘Puppetry of the Penis.’ (Image: dailypost.co.uk)

“We’re looking for the full package,” show creator and producer Simon Morley said in the statement. “No puppeteering skills are required, but all applicants must have a firm grasp on their anatomy, must have flexible schedules and must bring their own equipment.”

Another requirement Morley should probably add is no concern about being Googled by future employers.

The Vegas show consists of 45 genital manipulations, accompanied by sound effects and comedic narration. Wearing only sneakers and velvet magician’s capes, the performers stand with their backs to the audience. A large screen projects the action, 20 times life size, onto an upstage screen for audience viewing. The show also includes a brief instructional demonstration for audiences to replicate the contortions, as well as an audience participation segment.

“Successful applicants may perform in Las Vegas or join a worldwide tour later this year,” Morley’s statement read.

The production does not discriminate due to circumcision status. However, all auditioners must complete a “master class” that includes instruction on such “classic penis installations” as the Eiffel Tower, the Hamburger, the Loch Nes Monster, the Windsurfer, and the Wristwatch. All master class participants are guaranteed audition time.

History of the Penis

Puppetry of the Penis was conceived by Morley in 1996 as the title of an art calendar featuring the 12 different positions he figured out how to contort his unmentionables into. In 1997, Morley taught his friend, David Friend, the craft and they partnered to debut an act at the 1998 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

They then embarked on an eight-month tour that was filmed for a 2000 documentary called Tackle Happy. In 2003, the duo licensed their show for U.S. productions, including an off-Broadway show at the Bleecker Street Theatre opened by a pre-fame Amy Schumer.

Their Las Vegas show has run five nights a week at The Jewel Box since 2015.

“Finally we will bring our art form to Las Vegas,” Morley said in a press statement at the time. “It was great to play New York, London and Paris, but Sin City is truly where we belong. Vegas loves penis.”

To register for the audition, e-mail puppetryauditions@(TBC).com. If you just want to see the show and not be in it, tickets are available for $49 via puppetryofthepenis.com.