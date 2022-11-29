Public Backing Kansas City Chiefs as New Super Bowl LVII Favorite

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged as the current betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVII at +400 odds. The Buffalo Bills were the consensus favorite to win the Super Bowl since the preseason, but they were overtaken by another team for the first time this season when oddsmakers adjusted their championship futures after the conclusion of Week 12.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs drops back for a pass in a victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 12. (Image: USA Today Sports)

The Bills (8-3) are +450 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to an update by DraftKings. They were co-favorites last week with the Chiefs at +450 odds, but the Chiefs improved to +400 after Thanksgiving week.

The Chiefs (9-2) have the longest active win streak in the NFL right now with five victories in a row.

The Chiefs last lost a game Week 6 when the Bills defeated them 24-20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. It was a revenge game for the Bills after the Chiefs knocked them out of last year’s postseason in the AFC Divisional Round in one of the greatest playoff games in modern history. The Bills lost to the Chiefs in overtime, 42-36, and never had a possession due to the old rules. The game ended when the Chiefs scored a touchdown after winning the coinflip.

After a tidal wave of outrage from fans, the NFL amended their overtime rules in the playoffs so every team gets at least one possession.

Chiefs: Upcoming Revenge Game

The Chiefs seek their second championship in the last four seasons. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV, but lost to the Tampa Bay Bucs in Super Bowl LV.

In the preseason, the Chiefs were +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl. Over the first two months of the season, the Chiefs saw their championship odds fluctuate between +650 and +800, but they were competing with an undefeated Philadelphia Eagles team as the second favorite behind the Bills.

The Chiefs are currently +200 odds to win the AFC Championship for the third time in the last four seasons. They’re slight favorites ahead of the Bills. After last year’s playoff showdown, fans would love to see another Chiefs/Bills rematch presumably in the AFC title game with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs and Bills are the highest-scoring teams in the NFL. The Chiefs lead the NFL averaging 29.6 points per game thanks to another MVP-like season from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Bills are second overall averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Chiefs have six more games on their schedule, but four are road games. Only two of their opponents have a winning record. They have two more home games against the Seattle Seahawks (Week 16) and Denver Broncos (Week 17).

The Chiefs have three consecutive road games in December against the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 13), Denver Broncos (Week 14), and Houston Texans (Week 15).

The Chiefs and Bengals square off this Sunday in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship. The Bengals edged out the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime after the Chiefs looked awful in the second half scoring just three points. This Sunday is a revenge game for the Chiefs, and the Bengals are +2 home dogs in Week 13.

Bills: Struggling Since Allen’s Injury

The Bills started the season 6-1 before they were upset by the New York Jets in Week 8. Quarterback Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury in the loss, but he did not miss any time with an UCL strain on his throwing arm. The Bills lost Week 10’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in overtime.

Since Allen’s injury, the Bills went 2-1 but both victories were one-score games against opponents they should’ve beat by double digits.

The Bills are 0-2 in the AFC East, but play four more games versus divisional foes.

The Bills have six more games remaining on their schedule, including road games against the New England Patriots (Week 13), Chicago Bears (Week 16), and the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 17).

The Bills host three more home games in Orchard Park. All three are against AFC rivals including the Jets (Week 14), Miami Dolphins (Week 15), and the Patriots (Week 18) in the final game of the season.

The Bills are the consensus favorite to win the AFC East at -220 odds, even though they have the same 8-3 record as the Dolphins. The Dolphins currently hold a tie breaker over the Bills after beating them in Week 3.

The Bills are +210 odds to win the AFC Championship and lock up a trip to the Super Bowl. The Bills won the AFC Championship four seasons in a row in the early 1990s, but were defeated in the Super Bowl all four instances by NFC East teams.

NFC Watch: Eagles, 49ers, Cowboys, Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles boast the best record in the NLF at 10-1, but they’re +600 odds to win the Super Bowl as the third favorite on the futures board.

The San Francisco 49ers won four games in a row and improved to 7-4 overall. Their Super Bowl odds increased to +650 during their winning streak. After starting the season 3-4, the 49ers bottomed out at +2500 odds.

The Dallas Cowboys boast one of the top defenses in the league, and they’re +900 odds to win their first Super Bowl since the 1995 season. The Cowboys won their annual home game on Thanksgiving and improved to 8-3 on the season.

The Minnesota Vikings have the second-best overall record in the NFL at 9-2. The Vikings were +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl in the preseason, but you can now back the Vikings at +1200 odds to win their first-ever Super Bowl.