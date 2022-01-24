Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams Open as Conference Championship Favorites

Posted on: January 24, 2022, 08:13h.

Last updated on: January 24, 2022, 08:55h.

The Kansas City Chiefs endured in what many are calling perhaps the greatest NFL game of all-time last night at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes and company outlasted the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill celebrate with Travis Kelce after #87 made the game-winning touchdown catch in overtime against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs are favored to win Super Bowl LVI next month. (Image: Getty)

Mahomes didn’t exactly outduel Bills QB Josh Allen. Instead, overtime rules allowed the Chiefs to score a touchdown on their first drive after winning the all-important coin flip in extra time. Allen was as remarkable as Mahomes, but never got a chance in OT.

For a third straight trip to the Super Bowl, only the Cincinnati Bengals stand in the Chiefs’ way.

The Bengals, led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, upset the Tennessee Titans on the road, 19-16. After Ryan Tannehill was picked off by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson on the Cincinnati 47-yard line with just 20 seconds remaining, Burrow and the Bengals managed to pick up 19 yards during the remaining time to set up a game-winning 52-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

While Burrows is a rising star in the league, oddsmakers feel the main stage still belongs to Mahomes.

The consensus line for the AFC Championship opened with Kansas City spotting Cincinnati a touchdown (seven points). The over/under is at 54 points, and the moneyline at Bengals +255, Chiefs -320. A winning $100 bet on the moneyline respectively would net $255 and $31.25.

The Bengals-Chiefs kickoff is at 3:00 pm ET next Sunday, January 30.

Rams vs. 49ers Rematch

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Rams were able to dethrone the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, 30-27.

The Rams-Bucs contest was nearly as entertaining as the Sunday nightcap. Tampa Bay completed a comeback from a 27-3 third-quarter deficit with a nine-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette on a 4th & 1 with just 42 seconds remaining.

But Rams QB Matthew Stafford was able to lead Los Angeles down the field on a five-play drive that set up kicker Matt Gay for the winning 30-yard field goal.

The 49ers managed to perhaps end Aaron Rodgers’ career in Green Bay by shocking the Packers 13-10 in a cold and snowy NFC divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field. Rodgers was relatively ho-hum, the future Hall of Famer throwing for 20/29 for 225 yards, but zero touchdowns.

In a battle of defenses, the game came down to kickers. After getting the ball back with 3:20 remaining, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense marched 44 yards down the field to give kicker Robbie Gould a 45-yard game-winning attempt. The veteran kicker knocked it through the uprights to send the Packers packing.

However, oddsmakers feel San Francisco’s run comes to an end next Sunday in Los Angeles. The early consensus has the Rams favored by 3.5 points, the over/under at 46.5 points, and the moneyline at Los Angeles -330, San Francisco +150.

The 49ers-Rams kickoff at 6:30 pm ET next Sunday, January 30. San Francisco won both matchups against the Rams this season.

Super Bowl Host Playing?

SoFi Stadium, located south of Los Angeles in Inglewood, will host Super Bowl LVI on February 13. With a win on Sunday, the Rams would be only the second team to play a Super Bowl on their home turf.

The Buccaneers were the first team to play — and win — a Super Bowl on their home field last year.

As for hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 13, DraftKings has the Chiefs favored at +120, then the Rams +200, 49ers +450, and Bengals +800.