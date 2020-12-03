President Donald Trump Hints at 2024 Run, Odds Favor Another Reelection Try

President Donald Trump seems to be inching closer to acknowledging defeat in the 2020 presidential election. He also is prompting speculation that he will seek a second term in 2024.

Is Donald Trump looking to 2024? Bettors believe he will seek a second term in four years. (Image: CNN)

The closest the 45th president has come to conceding that Joe Biden will become the occupant of the Oval Office in January occurred during Trump’s remarks this week at the White House.

It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” Trump told supporters at a White House holiday party for members of the Republican National Committee. Fox News was first to relay the president’s comments.

The odds on Trump declaring his 2024 candidacy have greatly shortened over the past week.

“Will Donald Trump file to run for president before the end of 2021?” has “Yes” shares trading above 70 cents. Seven days ago, those PredictIt shares were trading at less than 60 cents.

The Electoral College will cast their official ballots on Monday, December 14. The official vote will be tallied in Congress on January 6, with the results announced by the Senate president, who is currently VP Mike Pence.

Trump Not Done

The president has repeatedly touted accounts of widespread election fraud. Attorney General William Barr, however, said this week that the US Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of such illegal activity.

Regardless, Trump for now is pressing on with his effort to dispute the November 3 election results.

“We used to have what was called Election Day,” Trump stated. “Now we have election days, weeks, and months, and lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous period of time.”

The president said last week that if the Electoral College votes in Biden’s favor, he will accept the results and depart Washington. Biden is moving forward with the transition process, and readying to become Commander-in-Chief.

50 days until we make history and can call @KamalaHarris Madam Vice President. pic.twitter.com/bozdb0szND — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 1, 2020

Trump’s comments this week confirm the president wants a second term, whether now or in four years. And political bettors say he’s the 2024 frontrunner for the GOP presidential ticket.

UK oddsmakers, permitted to accept legal wagers on political outcomes, have Trump at 3/1 to be the 2024 Republican Party nominee. That’s implied odds of 25 percent.

2024 Republican Primary

Trump certainly won’t be handed the GOP ticket in four years, should he run.

Oddsmakers believe VP Pence will be a strong candidate to challenge an incumbent Biden, or potentially Kamala Harris. Pence’s 2024 odds of securing the GOP nod are at 6/1.

Former South Carolina governor and current United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is at 7/1. Ivanka Trump is at 12/1.

A few notables include Fox News host Tucker Carlson at 14/1, Donald Trump Jr. (16/1), Kanye West (33/1), and Jared Kushner (200/1).