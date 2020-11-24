President-Elect Joe Biden Filling Cabinet, Oddsmakers Offer Lines on Sens. Warren, Klobuchar Grabbing Sports

Posted on: November 24, 2020, 10:32h.

Last updated on: November 24, 2020, 10:32h.

President-elect Joe Biden is beginning to reveal his nominations for his cabinet, and political bettors are placing their wagers as to who they think will be announced next.

President-elect Joe Biden is beginning to fill his incoming Cabinet. (Image: Getty)

There are 21 Cabinet positions, plus Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Other than Harris, all will need to obtain Senate confirmation before taking on their roles.

On the betting watchlist for Cabinet picks are Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota). Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) is also attracting wagers for a position.

Warren, Klobuchar, and Buttigieg were all 2020 Democratic presidential challengers to Biden.

Bettors on the political exchange PredictIt aren’t confident that Warren or Klobuchar will be joining the Biden administration. Warren’s odds of being in a Cabinet position by March 1 are trading at six cents. Klobuchar’s shares are at just five cents.

There’s a bit more enthusiasm for Buttigieg. “Will Pete Buttigieg be confirmed to a Cabinet position by March 1?” has “yes” shares trading at 36 cents.

Cabinet Odds

This week, Biden named several key members of his foreign policy and national security team. They include:

Anthony Blinken — Secretary of State

Janet Yellen — Secretary of Treasury

Alejandro Mayorkas — Secretary of Homeland Security

Avril Haines — Director of National Intelligence

Linda Thomas-Greenfield — US Ambassador to the United Nations

Jake Sullivan — National Security Advisor

Former Secretary John Kerry was also named as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, though this is not a Cabinet position.

The most important Cabinet positions for a president are typically Secretary of State, Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Defense, and Attorney General.

As for Secretary of Defense, Michèle Flournoy, who served as Under Secretary of Defense of Policy during the Obama administration, is the heavy betting favorite for the Cabinet position. If nominated and confirmed, she would be the country’s first female Defense Secretary.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-Alabama) is the frontrunner for Attorney General. His shares of being AG on March 1 are trading at 36 cents. Former Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco (D) is next at 20 cents.

Trump No Concession

President Donald Trump seemed to move closer to admitting defeat this week by allowing the General Services Administration (GSA) to officially begin the presidential transition process. Many took that as the president’s first hint at conceding to Biden, but Trump quickly assured his supporters his unproven dispute of election fraud is not over.

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Biden quickly countered.

The election is over. It’s time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonize one another. We have to come together,” the president-elect declared.

PredictIt’s market asking who will win the 2020 presidential election has Biden’s shares at 92 cents, and Trump’s at nine cents. If the 45th president is indeed a one-term president, as all signs point to, Trump would be eligible to run in 2024.

“Will Donald Trump file to run for president before the end of 2021?” has “yes” shares at 44 cents.