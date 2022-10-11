Powerball Ticket Purchased in Iowa Pays Out $2M, Five Correct Numbers

Posted on: October 11, 2022, 12:46h.

Last updated on: October 11, 2022, 01:39h.

A lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket in Forest City, Iowa has won $2 million. The ticket was bought at a Casey’s convenience store for Monday’s drawing.

Iowa Lottery headquarters, pictured above. The lottery announced that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state. (Image: Iowa Lottery)

The name of the winner has not been revealed as of early Tuesday.

The winning ticket had the first five numbers correct. But the ticket did not have the correct Powerball.

The Iowa Lottery pointed out the purchaser got the Power Play option when buying the ticket. That increased the $1 million prize to $2 million. If the ticket had all the numbers selected in Monday’s drawing, the lottery player would have won $403.9 million.

The ticket was the only one to win $2 million from Monday’s drawing. Monday’s winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11.

The next Powerball drawing takes place on Wednesday. The prize will total about $420 million.

Because it sold the winning ticket, Casey’s will get $2,000 from the Iowa Lottery. Powerball winnings need to be claimed within a year of the drawing.

January Powerball Payout in Iowa

Monday’s winning ticket marks the second big Powerball payout so far this year in Iowa. In January, two New Hampton, Iowa residents won $2 million in Powerball.

Karla Elenz purchased the winning ticket for the Jan. 10 Powerball drawing at Casey’s in New Hampton.

She and her husband, Keith, were to invest some of the jackpot. Other money was to be donated to local charities.

Life is short. I’m going to put my pants on the same way as I did yesterday,” Karla Elenz told the Iowa Lottery after winning the money. “I’m going to work.”

Mega Millions Winners

Also, someone who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Ames, Iowa for the Sept. 6 drawing won $1 million. The Mega Millions ticket missed by only one number (the Mega Ball) in winning at least a share of the $191 million jackpot.

The $1 million-winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Expresse in Ames. Because Gateway Expresse sold the $1 million winning ticket, the store got $1,000 from the Iowa Lottery.

September’s winning ticket marks the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million won recently in Iowa. In July, a Davenport, Iowa man won a $2 million from Mega Millions. He purchased the ticket at a Quad Cities convenience store.

A short time later, in August, a West Union, Iowa man won $1 million from Mega Millions. He purchased the ticket at a convenience store in Ossian.

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Two Winning Tickets

Also, last month, Tim Specht won $20,002 from a Lotto America drawing, KHAK, a local radio station, reported.

He bought three tickets at the Big 10 Mart in Dubuque, Iowa. One ticket paid him $2. Another paid $20,000. The third paid nothing.

Lotto America is played in 13 US states, including Iowa, the Iowa Lottery explained. The name ties into the first multi-state lottery game that had a reputation for paying out big jackpots.