Polk County Texas Man Charged for Operating Illicit Gaming Joint

Posted on: November 4, 2022, 01:04h.

Last updated on: November 4, 2022, 02:24h.

A 29-year-old Texas man was arrested this week for allegedly operating and owning an illegal game room in the Lone Star State. He surrendered to authorities.

Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, pictured above in a mug shot. He allegedly ran an illegal gambling joint in Texas. (Image: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty of Beaumont was charged with possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia, gambling promotion, and keeping a gambling place, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Local detectives had been investigating an illegal game room in Leggett since at least August 30 before presenting their case to a local judge in Texas. They allege Chalamalasetty was the manager and owner of the illicit operation. The gambling involved cash payments, authorities said.

On Monday, the judge approved an application from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division for Chalamalasetty’s arrest. On Wednesday, Chalamalasetty turned himself in to the sheriff’s office. The case will be given to local prosecutors.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said that other crimes often are linked to the operating of an illegal gaming venue. Some of these associated crimes are armed robbery, illegal drugs, theft, stolen vehicles, burglaries, assaults, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, Lyons said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is staying vigilant in investigating establishments of this nature along with the criminal activity attached to these establishments, in an effort to improve the overall quality of life in these areas,” Lyons said in a social media posting.

So far, no patrons of the gaming joint were charged. That could change in the future, Lyons added.

Leggett is 83 miles northeast of Houston.