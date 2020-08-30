PIMCO Enthusiastic on Travel, Leisure Debt, Including Casino Bonds

Fixed income manager Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) sees opportunities with corporate debt issued by travel and leisure companies, including casino operators, particularly if a coronavirus vaccine comes to market.

Airlines, gaming companies and hoteliers, just to name a few, were among the leisure segments most repudiated during the March financial market selloff caused by the initial wave of COVID-19 cases that hit the US. Specific to the gaming industry, bond prices tumbled as ratings agencies rushed to lower outlooks and ratings on debt issued by some of the group’s biggest domestic and international operators.

Still, integrated resort operators were able to access capital in both the debt and equity markets, even during the darkest days of the initial coronavirus surge, allaying concerns about the companies’ ability to survive in a zero revenue climate.

Even if you look at the deeply-affected COVID-hit sectors, these companies have 20 to 36 months of liquidity,” said Mark Kiesel, co-manager of the PIMCO Total Return Fund in an interview with Bloomberg. “Any vaccine that comes out in the next 6 to 12 months, I think you could see a rebound and that’s the next wave or the rally.”

Kiesel said the bond house is overweight travel and leisure debt in a “prudent way.”

Back from the Brink

As stocks tumbled and as US casinos were shuttered in March, concerns ramped up about the ability of gaming companies to survive the pandemic.

Several months later, some casino giants are as well-capitalized as they’ve ever been. For example, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), the biggest US company in the industry by market capitalization, says it has the cash to proceed with major Asia-Pacific enhancements while surviving 18 months in a no revenue environment. Rival MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), the largest operator on the Las Vegas Strip, has $8.1 billion worth of liquidity as of June 30.

PIMCO’s Kiesel told Bloomberg his firm has loaned money to “leaders” in the hotel and gaming industries as well as to airlines via credits that are backed by new planes.

Speaking of Airlines…

The airline industry rebounding is essential to Sin City’s recovery because most travelers arrive to the largest US gaming mecca via passenger jet.

That makes Las Vegas vulnerable to airlines’ recent moves to slash routes to conserve cash. Wall Street analysts believe it will be 2022 at the earliest before domestic carriers see capacity levels on par with pre-crisis norms. Compounding Nevada’s woes is that drive-in traffic from neighboring Arizona and California remains slack.

However, there are incremental signs of improvement. In July, the consumer price index (CPI), the primary gauge of inflation in the US, rose 0.60 percent month-over-month. Relevant to gaming companies, airfares increased 5.4 percent, rental car prices jumped four percent and hotel rates rose 1.2 percent, according to PIMCO research.

“Taking a step back, U.S. prices in travel and leisure services in general have been much more flexible during the COVID-19 crisis versus what we’ve seen in past crises,” notes the asset manager.