Pennsylvania Casino Retail Revenue Slows in November, iGaming Offsets Drop Off

Posted on: December 20, 2022, 12:44h.

Last updated on: December 20, 2022, 02:30h.

Pennsylvania casino revenue at the state’s 16 brick-and-mortar properties slowed in November from a year ago. Whether inflation and the high costs of daily living or the ongoing migration of gamblers to online casinos and sportsbooks are more responsible for the retail gaming declines isn’t immediately known.

The exterior of Parx Casino is seen in early November 2022. Pennsylvania casino revenue for retail operations slowed in November compared with the same month in 2021. (Image: Patch)

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reports gross gaming revenue (GGR) last month at the 16 casinos totaled approximately $264.8 million. Land-based casino revenue in November 2021 was approximately $268.4 million — about 1.3% higher.

Slot income was flat, as the terminals generated GGR of $185.6 million last month, a slight year-over-year increase from the $185.5 million won in November 2021.

The roughly $3.6 million land-based decline was partly because of poorer table game revenue. Table GGR went from $82.9 million in November 2021 to $79.2 million last month.

Parx Casino outside of Philadelphia was the dominant retail player last month. Parx led the way in brick-and-mortar slot income with a little more than $30 million. The casino placed second in table revenue at $16.2 million, behind Wind Creek Bethlehem at $19.6 million.

November 2021 Retail GGR

Parx — $46.2M Wind Creek — $40.6M Rivers Pittsburgh — $27.8M Live! Philadelphia — $19M Rivers Philadelphia — $18.7M Mohegan Pennsylvania –$16.8M Hollywood Meadows — $14.8M Mount Airy — $14.6M Hollywood Penn National — $13.5M Harrah’s Philadelphia — $12.3M Valley Forge — $9.5M Live! Pittsburgh — $9M Hollywood York — $7.7M Presque Isle Downs — $7.7M Hollywood Morgantown — $5.1M Lady Luck — $1.5M

iGaming Offsets Declines

Pennsylvania is one of only six states that have legal, regulated online casinos with slot machines and table games. And iGaming business continues to enlarge in the commonwealth.

GGR from interactive gaming, inclusive of online slots, tables, and poker rake, totaled a little more than $128.6 million in November 2022. That’s a 37% surge — or about a $34.8 million increase — from November 2021.

iGaming’s ongoing growth easily offset November’s brick-and-mortar losses. Online gaming also bridged the year-over-year revenue gap caused by sportsbooks.

Oddsmakers fared worse last month than they did in November 2021. Sports betting income dropped 17% to $52.8 million. That’s a year-over-year difference of about $10.8 million.

iGaming also covered a GGR drop caused by fantasy sports operators, which saw their income tumble 25% to $2.5 million. Video gaming terminals at certain truck stops won $3.5 million — up about 10%.

When revenue from all verticals was tallied, Pennsylvania’s gaming industry reported November GGR of approximately $452.4 million. That’s 4.6% better than November 2021.

State Acknowledges Online Migration

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board spokesperson Doug Harbach told the Tribune-Review that players are becoming more comfortable gambling online. And as the winter months set in, many traditional retail gamblers are testing their luck over the internet.

One driver is the continued acceptance of gambling online. I think patrons are becoming more comfortable with the sites and trusting the integrity of the sites — and that’s our job, to make sure that integrity is present,” Harbach explained.

The state next year will continue to consider a satellite casino pitch targeting the Nittany Mall in State College near Penn State University. Bally’s wants to build a mini-casino in a former Macy’s department store, but legal challenges threaten to impede the development’s authorization.