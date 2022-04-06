Pennsylvania Casino Bar Brawl Leads to Bottle Smashed On Helpless Victim’s Head

A 46-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly repeatedly assaulted another man with a bottle and broken glass in a Pennsylvania casino bar, according to a published report. It took place at Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Breakers Bar.

Mohegan Sun Pocono welcome sign, pictured above. A bar at the Pennsylvania casino was the site of a violent weekend fight. (Image: Lackawanna County Convention and Visitors Bureau)

The assailant also reportedly smashed the bottle on the victim’s head with such force it shattered. He then used the broken glass to assault the victim in the face as well as using his fists, police said.

All of this went on while the victim was stuck in between the bar and bar stools at Breakers Bar located in Wilkes-Barre, the Times Leader, a Pennsylvania newspaper, reported.

The victim unsuccessfully struggled to free himself as the violent attacks continued, police said.

Victim Went to Hospital

The unnamed victim suffered cuts on his face and head. He required treatment at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

At one point, another patron at the bar attempted to help the bleeding victim, police said. But another man, described as a friend of the original assailant, attacked the good Samaritan, the report adds.

When police arrived shortly after midnight, the main assailant struggled with the officers, police said. They eventually were able to subdue him.

He was identified by authorities as Paul Stephen Hylton of Plymouth, Pa. He was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Hylton was arraigned in court before District Judge Joseph Carmody. Hylton later was released from custody on $10,000 bond.

When police questioned Hylton about the incident, he allegedly denied even being involved in the fight.

But the bar had surveillance video which showed him taking part in the assault, police said. Security guards also identified the suspect, police add. Hylton refused to provide details to police officers, the report adds.

Hylton’s friend was not charged for the bar fight as of Tuesday, the local newspaper reported. It is not clear what led to the bar fight.

Breakers Bar markets itself as a place with a lively environment and opportunities to meet new people.

The bar’s website said, “Breakers is a bar that will shake things up!… Breakers is a great place to meet up with friends or make new ones!”

Casino Previously Fined

In 2019, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) levied a $150,000 fine on the Mohegan Sun Pocono for repeatedly failing to meet minimum staffing levels for security personnel.

In an unrelated incident, last July a 46-year-old New Jersey man was arrested near the Mohegan Sun Pocono. He allegedly assaulted a man and exposed himself.

The suspect, Henry Ellis, of Camden, N.J. was arrested on aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and resisting arrest. It was not immediately known how the case was resolved in court.

The tribal casino is located about 110 miles north of Philadelphia. It is owned by the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut.