Mohegan Sun Pocono Patron Commits Assault, Exposed Himself, Pennsylvania Police Say

Posted on: July 6, 2021, 03:16h.

Last updated on: July 6, 2021, 03:56h.

Police in Pennsylvania arrested a 46-year-old New Jersey man on July 3rd around 3 am near the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino. That’s after he allegedly assaulted a man and exposed himself.

The interior of Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs is seen in a file photo. Pennsylvania police say a man exposed his private parts and assaulted another man during the July 4th weekend. (Image: Mohegan Sun Pocono)

Henry Ellis, a Camden, NJ, resident, was arrested on seven charges, including felony aggravated assault. Ellis also faces misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and resisting arrest.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Plains Township Police responded to the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino resort after being called regarding an assault. Law enforcement says eyewitnesses allege that Ellis punched another man, and then exposed his genitalia.

Ellis tried to flee in his rented U-Haul truck but was soon apprehended at a nearby convenience store. Ellis remains in Luzerne County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Clothing Not Optional

The Mohegan Sun Pocono alleged indecent exposure incident isn’t exactly a rarity.

Earlier this month, a woman at Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas was evicted from the property after she was walking around nude. Some 30 minutes later, Circa lost much of its power. When security went to an electric room, which was supposed to be secure, they discovered the same woman — again naked — who disabled part of the resort’s power system.

The woman, Alisa Neeley, 28, was charged with the theft of a fire prevention device. Her case is ongoing.

In 2018, Casino.org covered another most unusual incident when police in Bossier City, La., said a person ran through the DiamondJacks Casino naked. The 24-year-old man, Terrence Roquemore, hurled chairs and screamed at law enforcement and casino security as they tried to apprehend him. Roquemore eventually entered into a plea deal in exchange for two years of supervised probation, a $250 fine, and $2,000 in restitution to two police officers injured in his arrest.

Mohegan Smoking Returns

Mohegan Sun Pocono, like all other commercial casinos in Pennsylvania, went smoke-free on state orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) emergency order temporarily prohibiting indoor casino smoking recently expired.

As a result, many casinos, including Mohegan Sun, have reopened their smoking sections. Pennsylvania state law allows commercial casinos to designate up to 50 percent of their gaming floor to smoking.

Critics of indoor casino smoking say the designated floor space doesn’t prevent harmful smoke from lingering into supposedly smoke-free areas.

“It’s like having a peeing section of a pool — it doesn’t work,” said Cynthia Hallett, president of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights.

While Mohegan Sun Pocono and several additional Pennsylvania casinos gladly welcomed back indoor smokers, others did not. In the Poconos, Mount Airy Casino Resort, which is about 30 air miles east of Mohegan Sun, has opted to remain smoke-free.