PayPal Takes Steps to Prevent Online Problem Gambling with Software Blocking

Posted on: January 29, 2022, 02:02h.

Last updated on: January 29, 2022, 08:06h.

PayPal is taking steps to make sure its payment processing platform isn’t used to fuel problem gamblers’ online casino habits.

A stock image of a person using their computer who is seemingly upset. PayPal is allowing its users to install software that blocks transactions related to online gambling. (Image: Casino.org)

PayPal, the world’s largest facilitator of online financial transactions, recently integrated software that can prevent the movement of money related to internet gambling. PayPal has partnered with Gamban, a third-party software product that comes with an array of features that blocks access to thousands of casino and gambling websites.

Gamban is a downloadable app for iOS and Android that essentially acts as a firewall that prevents the user from accessing gaming networks.

Gamban explains that its product can now be installed into any PayPal account free of charge. Gamban says users wishing to do so should contact PayPal to initiate the gaming-blocking software.

Gamban prevents access to any site that offers games of chance/skill, casino games, sports betting, horse and greyhound wagering, lottery tickets, person-to-person betting, and gambling-related ventures, such as handicapping services.

For people seeking to fully prevent their smartphone or other mobile devices from being used to gamble — not just their PayPal account — Gamban’s full functionality is accessed by paying $3.49 a month, or $2.92 per month for yearly subscriptions.

PayPal iGaming

In 2003, long before any US state had legalized iGaming, PayPal announced that it would stop serving as a payment intermediary for online casinos and their customers.

Delaware legalized iGaming in 2012, and New Jersey followed in 2013. PayPal reversed its ban on iGaming transactions as a result, but only for internet gaming sites regulated by a state gaming authority.

Today, legal iGaming is widespread in the US. Along with Delaware and New Jersey, online slot machines and table games are lawful in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Michigan, and Connecticut. Regulated mobile sports betting is operational in 20 states, plus DC. Nevada permits online poker, but no other gambling.

Gamban advises PayPal customers seeking to prevent a relapse in their problem gaming recovery to take advantage of multiple safeguards. Along with Gamban to block PayPal from fueling their chaotic gambling, the company suggests individuals self-exclude themselves from iGaming sites.

In the UK, problem gamblers and addicts can ban themselves from iGaming sites by registering with GAMSTOP. Those who register with the nonprofit are banned from all internet gaming platforms and apps that are licensed in Great Britain.

US iGaming Resources

For problem gamblers in the US, several leading iGaming firms have also implemented Gamban software.

FanDuel and Unibet both received praise from the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) last year for their commitment to curbing excessive betting. The two online sportsbook and iGaming operators are offering Gamban to their US customers free of charge.

The NCPG has affiliate problem gambling councils in all but 15 states. But every state that has some form of legal commercial gambling offers resources and treatment programs for those seeking help.

More information regarding problem gambling can be found here.