Pahrump Nugget Casino Deadly Hit and Run Leads to Nevada Murder Arrest

Posted on: May 24, 2022, 09:23h.

Last updated on: May 24, 2022, 09:23h.

A man remained behind bars this week after he allegedly struck a pedestrian at Nevada’s Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Gambling Hall parking lot with his car. The victim later died from serious injuries.

Jeremy O’Brien, 42, in a mug shot, pictured above. The Pahrump, Nev. man was arrested for allegedly striking a pedestrian with his car at Nevada’s Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Gambling Hall. The victim later died. (Image: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy O’Brien, 42, of Pahrump, Nev. intentionally drove into the unidentified pedestrian last Thursday, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Authorities did not release his motive for the incident.

Flees From Lot

He then fled from the scene. O’Brien was arrested Saturday night at a Pahrump residence.

He was booked at the Nye County Detention Center. O’Brien is now facing a charge of open murder. The case will be prosecuted in local court in Nevada.

Before getting apprehended, O’Brien contacted various people in an attempt to get a ride out of Pahrump, deputies said. Sheriff’s deputies also searched his residence for possible evidence.

O’Brien was arrested by deputies from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted by the US Marshal’s Regional Task Force and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.

Pahrump Nugget is located some 63 miles west of Las Vegas.

It is owned and operated by Golden Entertainment.

Dotty’s Casino Hit and Run

In an unrelated incident, a man accused of running over a Dotty’s casino manager appeared in Las Vegas court this week. Samuel Schmid, 28, was charged with open murder for the crime during an appearance on Tuesday.

On Monday, he failed to show up despite being in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. That led a judge to order him brought to court, adding the ominous “by any means necessary.”

On Tuesday, the judge appointed a public defender to represent Schmid. Schmid will continue to be held without bail.

His next court date is on June 2. He has yet to enter a plea on his charges. Beyond the murder count, they include robbery, battery, and conspiracy, the Associated Press reported.

Schmid was arrested on May 16 in Desert Hot Springs, Calif. in connection with the death of Alicia Gibellina, 60, at the Las Vegas gaming venue. He was extradited back to Nevada on Friday.

The May 11 incident took place at Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Spring Valley, Nev. He allegedly robbed a pocketbook from a player inside the Dotty’s gaming venue.

He then fled to a Mercedes SUV in the shopping center’s parking lot. Gibellina followed him into the lot.

She went up to the SUV to confront him. Schmid, who was inside the vehicle, displayed a firearm.

Gibellina then backed away and moved behind the SUV. The vehicle suddenly went into reverse and ran her over. She was seriously injured and later died. The SUV fled the area.