Oregon’s Seven Feathers Casino Shutters Tonight Until Friday, Systems Need Upgrades

Posted on: September 19, 2021, 09:46h.

Last updated on: September 19, 2021, 09:46h.

Oregon’s Seven Feathers Casino Resort will temporarily close starting tonight at 11 pm. The tribal gaming property will reopen at 7 am Friday with upgraded infrastructure.

Oregon’s Seven Feathers Casino Resort, pictured above. The casino will shutter for several days to improve building systems. (Image: Seven Feathers)

Both the Canyonville, Ore. hotel and casino will be shuttered for the next several days. The closing will allow building system improvements to take place.

This closure will allow us to complete upgrades to our systems and infrastructure, maintaining our high standards as we continue to expand and improve,” the gaming property said in an online statement. The improvement will be made to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

“The air treatment system has established a proven reputation for safety and is effective in neutralizing pathogens, including COVID-19,” the statement added.

“Our first goal is always to protect and keep safe our on-property guests and staff,” added casino General Manager Shawn McDaniel. “The expansion of (the air treatment) equipment into all our public spaces is a noteworthy step forward in improving public health at the resort.”

Seven Feathers’ 68,000-square-foot gaming floor has over 900 slots, table games, a bingo hall, and keno.

The casino is operated by the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians.

Chinook Winds Reopens

Another Oregon tribal gaming property, the Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, reopened earlier this month after a temporary closing due to risk from the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to KATU, a local TV station.

The Chinook Winds casino, hotel, and golf course were shuttered on Aug 12. Initially, they were supposed to reopen on Aug. 26. But the reopening was delayed until Sept. 2, KATU said.

The decision to temporarily close the venue was made by the Siletz Tribal Council and Chinook Winds senior executives.

The closure was because of “the interest of public health and safety, in the face of COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” tribal officials said in an August statement. “Despite the progress, we have made to vaccinate our team, their families, and the community, increases in cases in the county and state have led us to make the difficult decision to [temporarily] close our operations….”

The Chinook Winds Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

COVID Deaths Continue in Oregon

As of Friday, the state’s cumulative death total from COVID-19 reached 3,569, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Also, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Oregon reached 309,841.

In addition, there were 1,002 patients being treated as of Friday in Oregon hospitals, KOIN, another local TV station, reported.