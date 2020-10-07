Ohio Casinos Post September Revenue Record, Gaming Win Totals $164M

Ohio casinos and racinos combined to win more than $164 million last month, which marks a new September record for the state’s gaming industry.

Ohio’s four commercial casinos, which feature slot machines and table games, reported gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $71.9 million. Slots generated $50.8 million, and tables $21.9 million. The state’s seven racinos — which only feature video gaming terminals (VGTs) — won $92.7 million.

The Cleveland market fared well. MGM Northfield Park won $19.9 million (up 2.9 percent), JACK Cleveland $18.1 million (up 5.3 percent), and JACK Thistledown $14.2 million (up 20.8 percent).

Legalized gambling in the Buckeye State dates back to 2012, and last month was the best September ever for the state casino industry.

MGM Northfield Park $19.9M Hollywood Columbus $19.3M Hollywood Toledo $18.9M JACK Cleveland $18.1M Eldorado Scioto Downs $16M Hard Rock Cincinnati $15.6M JACK Thistledown $14.2M Miami Valley $14M Hollywood Mahoning $11M Hollywood Dayton $10.7M Belterra Park $6.9M

The GGR data is provided by the Ohio Lottery Commission and Ohio Casino Control Commission, the latter which regulates the four casinos (JACK Cleveland, Hard Rock, and Hollywood Toledo/Columbus).

Pandemic Demand

Ohio casinos were closed throughout April and May, but began welcoming back gamblers in June. COVID-19 restrictions remain in place, including a 50 percent capacity limit.

Poker is still off limits, as are live events and concerts. Employees must wear face masks, but patrons are only urged to do so — not required.

Despite the limitations and regulations, guests are gambling at higher rates than ever experienced in Ohio.

September’s all-time best performance is the third consecutive record monthly performance. Ohio casinos and racinos won $172.1 million in August, and $181.1 million in July.

Sports Betting Odds

The line on Ohio lawmakers passing a sports betting bill has shortened in recent months. Ohio borders five states, and only Kentucky doesn’t permit legal sports betting. Sportsbooks are operational in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, and West Virginia.

Gaming industry analysts believe the Ohio market would be huge for oddsmakers.

We estimate that Ohio is the sixth-ranked US state in terms of sports fandom, and the seventh-ranked state in terms of college football fandom,” says Eilers & Krejcik, a leading gaming industry analytical firm.

Ohio lawmakers are mulling an eight percent tax on revenue stemming from sports betting. Projections are upwards of $600 million a year in new gaming revenue, should that tax rate be implemented, and mobile wagering allowed.

Ohio is a sports-obsessed state. It is home to eight professional sports franchises, and eight NCAA Division I FBS college football teams — most notably the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Cleveland Browns are 3-1 for the first time since 2001.

Sports betting proponents, however, received a bit of a disappointment this week when state Sen. John Eklund (R-Lake County), the main sponsor of a sports betting bill, said details remain that need hashing out before the General Assembly will proceed with a vote.