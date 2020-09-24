Ocean Casino Resort Female Whistleblower Alleges Wrongful Termination

Posted on: September 24, 2020, 09:10h.

Last updated on: September 24, 2020, 09:10h.

Veteran gaming executive Loretta Pickus claims she was wrongfully fired as general counsel and senior vice president at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort as a retaliatory move. She had raised concerns over the gaming property relaying allegedly inaccurate information to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE), her new lawsuit claims.

Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort fired Loretta Pickus, a general counsel and senior vice president, after she raised concerns about audit committee minutes, she claims in a lawsuit. (Image: The Press of Atlantic City)

Pickus voiced objections to officials from the Luxor Capital Group-owned casino about alleged discrepancies in July 2019 minutes taken at the audit committee’s meeting held in January of that year. On Jan. 23, 2020, Pickus asked the audit committee to correct the minutes.

Four days later, Pickus was fired with a company official telling her she should have spoken “softer” and “less harshly” when she reported her concerns, the lawsuit said, adding that Pickus was replaced with a less-experienced male attorney. She has more than 30 years’ experience as a general counsel in the New Jersey casino sector.

Loretta Pickus was fired for objecting to Ocean Casino’s submission of inaccurate information to the state agency charged with regulating it and the reasons .. for the decision to fire her reveal a retaliatory motive fueled by gender discrimination,” Pickus’ attorney, Kathryn McClure of New Jersey-based Smith Eibeler, a law firm specializing in employment law, said in a statement provided to Casino.org.

“Ms. Pickus has suffered not only economic and emotional harm, but harm to her professional reputation in a small industry.”

The lawsuit was filed this week in Atlantic County Superior Court against Ocean Casino Resort and Luxor Capital. Also named were Cory Morowtiz and Fred DeVesa, members of the audit committee. She is seeking restitution, back pay, and damages, including punitive damages.

The discrepancies related to the appointment of a new director of surveillance at the casino, identified in the lawsuit as Mark Evans. The lawsuit claims there were deficiencies in his performance. It also mentions the controversy over whether the appointment was permanent or temporary.

There may have been less legal liability for the company if Evans was only a temporary appointment, based on statements quoted in the lawsuit.

Fire Her

It was also alleged that NJDGE Director David Rebuck, who McClure describes as “a longtime personal friend of” DeVesa, told Luxor and Ocean Casino officials that Pickus should be terminated.

Pickus was told that during the Nov. 21, 2019 NJDGE meeting with the company, Rebuck “stated words to the effect” that “there are people you shouldn’t have in your organization. They are hold overs. They need to go. Call me later as I do not want to name them here,” the lawsuit said.

At the time of the comment, Pickus was the only remaining member of the casino’s previous management when it was Revel Casino, the lawsuit said. Pickus began working for Revel in 2013. She started working for Ocean City in April 2018.

The casino had been in trusteeship. Luxor and Ocean Casino were seeking approval from the NJDGE to own and operate the gaming property, McClure said.

An Aug. 22, 2019 email from Morowitz to DeVesa said, “Bottom line, we now have a toxic relationship with Loretta” (Pickus), the lawsuit said.

Career, Reputation Harmed

“Because of the unjust and inappropriate decisions of these Luxor Group officials, my career and excellent reputation have been severely harmed,” Pickus said in a statement provided to Casino.org. “This has been a profoundly distressing and hurtful experience — particularly given that they acted quickly to replace me with a male attorney with less experience.”

During her long career, Pickus worked for casinos — owned at the time by Donald Trump — the Asbury Park Press, a New Jersey newspaper reported. Pickus also once represented Ivanka Trump, when she was given approval to become a board of Trump Entertainment Resorts, the report adds.

On Wednesday, Gaetan J. Alfano, who works at Philadelphia’s Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti as an employment attorney and represents Morowtiz and DeVesa, told Casino.org, “My clients will defend the complaint vigorously as they view the allegations as baseless. They … are confident that they will be vindicated.”

Tim Louie, a spokesman for Ocean Casino, told Casino.org “We have no comment at this time.” The NJDGE did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.