Norwich City Football Club Welcomes DraftKings as Official Partner

Posted on: February 15, 2022, 12:18h.

Last updated on: February 15, 2022, 12:18h.

DraftKings continues to show that it won’t settle on being just another sports betting operator in the US. It has larger ambitions and just signed a new partnership with the UK’s Norwich City Football Club to support its objective.

The Norwich City Football Club after winning the EFL Championship last season. The team, now in the Premier League, has partnered with DraftKings for the remainder of the current season. (Image: The Guardian)

DraftKings has been around in the US since well before legal sports betting began to appear in 2018. Operating as a daily fantasy sports (DFS) provider at the time, it quickly transitioned into sports betting when it launched in New Jersey in August 2018.

DraftKings Poised for International Growth

The operator is now live in 17 states, offering sports betting to all of them. However, it never forgot its DFS roots. DraftKings has continued to provide fantasy sports options everywhere and has shown considerable interest in becoming a global DFS and sports betting leader.

It has made another step toward completing that goal. DraftKings already took a few steps forward in Europe, and the Norwich City Football Club has named the operator its official fantasy sports partner.

However, it is only a small step for DraftKings. The deal with the Premier League club will only last for the remainder of the 2021/22 Premier League Season.

Through our platform, sports fans can not only draft lineups for the remainder of the season, but can also participate in daily contests, giving them more ways to show their pride and support for Norwich City and their players,” explains DraftKings Senior VP of International Strategy Jeffrey Haas.

This new partnership will see the creation of regular content and brand recognition for DraftKings throughout the Norwich City Stadium. It also includes positioning on the club’s website, social media channels and other venues.

UK a Hot Target

This deal is a continuation of the expansion of the gambling company’s UK soccer operations. The firm previously entered into partnerships in 2016 with English Premier League soccer clubs Arsenal and Liverpool as part of a global strategy to expand its reach.

DraftKings had been granted a license to launch services in the UK in 2015. It initially intended to go live in October 2015. However, shortly thereafter, the company announced that it would delay the launch of its services in the UK. It never explained the reasons behind the delay.

West Bromwich Albion also announced DraftKings as the club’s official fantasy partner for the rest of the 2021/22 season. They are working together to create a destination that is “trusted and customer-centric” for fans. At the same time, they hope to transform how people experience sports, according to an announcement about the partnership.

The Norwich City Football Club is just now returning to the Premier League ranks. This follows a successful run in the EFL last season, for which it won the title. The 120-year-old team was then able to return to the UK’s top soccer tier.