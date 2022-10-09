NHL Season Preview: Pacific Division Betting Odds

Posted on: October 9, 2022, 01:14h.

Last updated on: October 8, 2022, 08:24h.

The Pacific division title could be running through the province of Alberta this season. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are the two favorites to win the division come season’s end.

NHL Pacific Division logos, above. Your best bets this season might be in Alberta. (Image: vancouverhockeynow.com)

The Pacific division has been won by either Calgary or Vegas in the last four seasons, and had been won by Anaheim five straight seasons before that.

Last season the Pacific division was only able to field three teams in the postseason, Calgary (111 pts), Edmonton (104 pts), and Los Angeles (99 pts). While Vegas (94 pts), Vancouver (92 pts), San Jose (77 pts), Anaheim (76 pts) and Seattle (60 pts) found themselves on the outside looking in.

Odds of winning the division Odds of winning the Stanley Cup Calgary Flames +240 +1500 Edmonton Oilers +260 +1500 Vegas Golden Knights +300 +1700 Los Angeles Kings +375 +2800 Vancouver Canucks +1000 +4000

Odds Courtesy: Bet365.com

It was a crazy off-season for the Flames, who lost left wing Johnny Gaudreau and right wing Matthew Tkachuk, before replacing them with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau and right wing Nazem Kadri. In Edmonton, any team with center Connor McDavid will compete, and the Oilers hope they solved their goaltender problems by signing Jack Campbell.

Wildcards

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Los Angeles Kings are in the top half of the division, and both are coming off surprising seasons. A Stanley Cup Finals appearance seems to be the expectation in Vegas, since they made it to the Finals in their first season.

As for the Kings, a surprising season last year saw them make the playoffs, but lose in the first round to Edmonton, four games to three.

Long Shots

The Vancouver Canucks appear to be in no-man’s-land this year, not good enough to compete for a division title, but not bad enough to compete for a top draft pick.

In the back half of the division, not much is expected from Anaheim (+4000 to win the division – +8000 to win the Stanley Cup), San Jose (+5000 to win the division – +12500 to win the Stanley Cup) and Seattle (+5000 to win the division – +12500 to win the Stanley Cup).

The last time these teams made the playoffs in the Pacific division was 2018 for Anaheim and 2019 for San Jose, and Seattle is only entering its second season, as they hope to build off last season.