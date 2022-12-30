New York Jets Need Help From Bill Belichick In Irony on Steroids Moment

If the New York Jets defeat the Seahawks in Seattle and then close the season by defeating the Dolphins in Miami, they will have done their part to end the NFL’s longest postseason drought, which dates from 2011.

But they need help, and that help needs to come via a loss by Belichick’s New England Patriots in one of, their final two games at home against Miami (without Tua Tagovailoa) on Sunday afternoon or at Buffalo on the final Sunday of the season, provided the 4-6 feet of snow can be cleared from that stadium on time.

If they do their part, the chips will fall where they may. If they do not, then off-season priority No. 1 becomes shedding Zach Wilson. That would add him to the scrap head that includes Sam Darnold and Mark Sanchez, and then hoping that Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers wants to become the guy to lead the Jets to their first title since Joe Namath was the man.

That title was back in 1969, which was a wonderful year for those who can remember it. Unfortunately, most of those people are now seeing Namath on late night TV commercials hawking Medicare products along with William Shatner. We liked these Namath commercials better:

Can The Jets Do Their Part?

Well, they will have Mike White back at quarterback, and they were playing their best after he replaced Wilson, who had been replaced by Joe Flacco early in the season. That’s before Chris Streveler became quarterback No. 4 this season.

New York is favored by 2 on the road in a loud stadium for one overriding reason: Seattle has lost five of six games to fall from 6-3 to 7-8. They still have Geno Smith as their quarterback, and he is yet another Jets QB draft pick that did not exactly work out. That’s although he is the +175 cofavorite, along with the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, to be voted Comeback Player of the year.

This is a must-win game for both 7-8 teams, which makes the Jets being a road favorite curious, to say the least. New York is 4-3 on the road and Seattle is 3-4 at home, so that may be part of the explanation. DraftKings Sportsbook is seeing a slight edge in Seahawks moneyline and spread bets, but nothing like we have been seeing for Giants-Colts, as we explained earlier this week.

New York-Seattle looks like it will be 50-50 in terms of support from gamblers, so the 4:05 p.m. EST time slot on New Year’s Day might leave FOX broadcasting with the most consequential late-afternoon game.)

And we have the Garrett Wilson vs. Kenneth Walker factor in the mix. Wilson is -170 and Smith is the second choice at +340 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Wilson has White throwing to him again after he suffered multiple rib fractures on this QB hit:

Wilson’s receiving yardage over/under is 64 1/2, which he has surpassed in four of the past five games. Walker’s rushing total over/under is 68 1/2, which he has surpassed in only one of is past five games, as he has been hampered by an ankle injury.

Before he was injured, White was 80-for-129 on pass attempts (62%) for 952 yards, with three TD passes and two interceptions. He is the best QB the Jets have, and his Seahawks counterpart, Smith, was drafted by the Jets in the second round in 2013 and thus has a little extra motivation. The Jets are one of four teams that Smith has played for, and Jets fans recall not-too-fondly that Smith had 34 interceptions and 25 TD passes in his two years as a Jets regular, though he has thrown just 12 INTs in seven seasons since.

Smith is +125 to have at least one pass picked off Sunday. Got that, Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed? Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.7) and has thrown 27 TDs, one fewer than he threw in his four seasons with the Jets, with nine interceptions.

Because the Jets need to win out in their final two games, we should expect their A-game if such a thing actually exists. Coach Robert Saleh has a lot riding on this, and his goal should be massively exceeding expectations. Making the playoffs does that for him.

Much of the focus will be on White and the offense, but the defense is what makes the Jets tick. They were horrible in 2021, ranked last in the league in most points allowed (504) and most yards allowed (6,670). This season, the Jets have yielded the fifth-fewest points in the league (282) and fourth-fewest yards (4,899). But creating points through turnovers? Not so much. They entered last week’s Jacksonville game having failed to force one fumble in the previous three games. On the Jaguars’ first offensive series, Quinnen Williams had a sack and forced fumble, but the Jets managed only a field goal out of it.

New York has gone under in three straight and eight of 10, but the two outliers were games quarterbacked by White. Seattle has gone under in two straight. The O/U line is 42 1/2, and DraftKings is seeing 57 % of wagers come in on the under.

What Are The Odds of Jets Making Postseason?

Another one of these mishaps from Belichick’s team would help, because the Jets need one Pats loss. And they will know the result of the New England game by the time this one kicks off, because the Pats play at 1 p.m. against Miami. (Like Smith, Belichick is a Jets alumnus, too. He was defensive coordinator for two seasons before taking the Pats head coaching job in 2000.)

Here are the odds of Jets making the playoffs at the nine licensed New York sportsbooks:

FanDuel: +390.

BetRivers: +410.

So, yeah, that is weird. Seven of the nine books will not take action on make/miss playoffs, which is just about the only bet Jets fans want to make when it comes to being hyper-satisfied with a winning wager. Even the most delusional Jets fans do not expect them to win the Super Bowl (although they can wish).