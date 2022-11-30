New York Jets to Win AFC East Still Available at +1600

November 30, 2022

Last updated on: November 30, 2022, 11:13h.

Even the most die-hard of New York Jets fans will have a tough time telling you with a straight face that they expect Gang Green to win the AFC East. Years and years of heartbreak will do that to a person.

But the fact of the matter is that the Jets are one game out of first place entering Week 13, trailing the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, two teams they will play on the road later this season. If the Jets win both of those games, their chances increase. But first they must face a Minnesota Vikings team with championship aspirations, and coach Robert Saleh is preaching one game at a time, as he should. That’s while reminding his beat reporters that he coaches a very confident group of young men.

Gamblers like to look for wagers that are priced strangely, which brings us to the similar situations facing the Jets and the Seattle Seahawks. They are the only two teams in the entire NFL sitting one game out of first place in their divisions, yet the Jets can be wagered at +1600 (only PointsBet and Resorts World are offering that high of a line in New York) to win the AFC East, whereas the Seahawks are priced at +450 to overtake the San Francisco 49ers and win the NFC West.



What Will It Take For The Jets To Win the AFC East?

It is going to take a lot, including (in all likelihood) road wins at Buffalo, Miami and Minnesota, three teams with a combined record of 25-8. The first game is against the Vikings on the road this Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT, and the Jets are 3-point underdogs (with 74% of the handle coming in on Minnesota as of Wednesday morning at DraftKings).

Yes, the Vikings have a superior record and a superior superstar, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who trails Tyreke Hill of Miami in total receiving yards by just a single yard for the NFL lead: 1,233 to 1,232. But the Vikings also have the NFL’s worst passing defense, allowing 276.1 yards per game. That defense is certain to be attacked by new Jets starter Mike White, whose name was being chanted at Met Life Stadium last Sunday after he threw for 315 yards and three TD passes against the Bears in his season debut, meaning Zach Wilson remains on clipboard duty this weekend.

The Vikings allowed 382 passing yards to Mac Jones of the New England Patriots last Thursday night, but scored the final 10 points of the game to win 33-26. It was the bounce-back from a 41-3 loss four days earlier, when they allowed Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush to throw for 307 yards in a 41-3 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

Minnesota’s last eight victories have all been by single digits, the most impressive of them a 33-30 OT victory at Buffalo on Nov. 13. That’s when they rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit, taking advantage of three turnovers by Josh Allen and the Bills.

But while their record is flashy, the Vikings have been downplayed as a powerhouse because of their relatively easy strength of schedule. Like the Kanas City Chiefs, they are 9-2. But unlike the Chiefs, who are the +400 favorites to win the Super Bowl, the Vikings are the eighth choice alongside the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals at +1800.

So the trick for the Jets is to win another game in which they appear overmatched. They already did it against Miami and Buffalo, and their only two losses over the last eight games have both come against the New England Patriots. The Jets have six games remaining, four on the road against strong teams: Minnesota, Buffalo, Seattle and Miami, and two at home against Detroit and Jacksonville, both of which carry 4-7 records into this weekend’s games.

They also are going to need some help from the Patriots tomorrow night, when they will be 4-point favorites at home against Buffalo. A win by New England would make them 7-5, and a win by the Jets at Minnesota would make Gang Green 8-4. (They play three hours before the 8-3 Miami Dolphins play the Niners in San Francisco, where the Fish are 4-point ‘dogs).

So if the Jets, Patriots and Niners all emerge victorious this week, New York would be 8-4 and in a three-way tie for first with Buffalo and Miami.

That may not seem likely, but sports is all about the unlikely, isn’t it? That is why we watch, and that is why we wait for something incredible to happen, as the Jets have been doing for their fans since Week 2.

How Can A Jets Bettor Get +10287 Odds?

This wager is only available in New York at PointsBet due to parlay restrictions at the other books. But it is rather simple, and it can be boosted to even larger odds for those Gang Green believers who think the Dolphins are doomed in Frisco this weekend.

PointsBet will accept a three-way parlay of Patriots ML, Jets ML and Jets to win the AFC East. This is what it looks like in a bet slip:

Note that the “Daily Booster” box is checked in that betslip.

You can add Niners ML to that parlay, and the payoff on a $10 wager goes up to $1,907.57. But you will need to get this wager in before kickoff of the Thursday night game. Under the Bic Mac strategy (you can choose to order a Big Mac meal, or make a $10 wager with your discretionary funds), you get a little extra action beginning Thursday night, and maybe in January you can brag to your friends about how you saw this division title coming on the last day of November.

Or you could lose $10, which is not all that awful of a loss. And you will not harden your arteries with that Bic Mac Meal.

